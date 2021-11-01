Cipriani & Werner Adds Angela B. Taylor, Former Manager With Liberty Mutual, To C&W's Corporate Leadership Team

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, P.C. has added Angela B. Taylor, Esq. to the firm's Corporate Leadership Team. Taylor brings 20 years of experience in the risk industry, most recently with Liberty Mutual Insurance, and will fulfill a new and unique role within the fast-growing law firm assisting leadership and practice chairs firmwide.

"We continue to position our firm with an emphasis on our commitment to achieve the highest level of client satisfaction," said Jack Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of Cipriani & Werner. "The firm invests the necessary resources to expand its depth of experienced attorneys and corporate team members to better equip our attorneys and staff to improve the client experience we deliver. Angela Taylor will be an invaluable asset toward helping our firm achieve these goals. On behalf of the Board, we are delighted that Angela will be joining our team."

Taylor, who will assume the title of Director of Insurance Client Services and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, has utilized metrics, key performance indicators and legal expertise to ensure best in class qualitative performance of law firms and provided guidance on incorporation of innovation and use of technology in developing defense strategies and improving firm operations. She also has engaged in strategic guidance to enhance law firm efforts to strengthen Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, improving hiring, promotion and retention practices relative to diverse talent.

"Being part of a large, multi-disciplinary law firm that is well-respected in the insurance industry and beyond, that extends throughout the Eastern U.S. region will allow me to bring my experience in Litigation Management, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and additional resources to benefit the firm's clients, "said Taylor. "I look forward to assisting the Corporate Leadership Team and firm management gain a higher level of understanding of current and future needs of insurance carrier clients, assist with development of an integrated approach to all legal services and provide training of lawyers and staff to better understand the needs and expectations of firm clients thereby improving the overall 'client experience.' I am equally excited to support the firm's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee to continue to develop their already robust and award-winning DE&I initiatives."

About Cipriani & Werner, P.C.

Cipriani & Werner, P.C. has represented clients throughout the Eastern United States for more than 30 years. With more than 150 attorneys in 15 offices located in 8 states and the District of Columbia, our litigation defense practice areas include medical malpractice, life sciences, premises liability, product liability, transportation, professional liability, construction, commercial litigation and labor & employment matters. Our business and commercial practices include a leading cyber/data security and privacy practice, commercial transaction teams, banking, corporate formation and advisory services, real estate and cannabis law.

