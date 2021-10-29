Michelle Wu to be deposed by The Satanic Temple in its discrimination lawsuit against Boston Mayoral candidate is part of the city council that rejected Satanists' request to deliver an invocation prior to a council meeting

SALEM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satanic Temple ("TST") has issued a legal notice calling for the deposition of former Boston City Council President and current Mayoral candidate, Michelle Wu. TST's attorney, Matt Kezhaya, issued the notice of deposition and subpoena.

The City Council has a religious invocation prior to its meetings and decides who may speak. On three separate occasions, The Satanic Temple reached out to the Council and asked for an opportunity to deliver in an invocation. Each time, the City Council refused.

Lucien Greaves, spokesperson for TST, said, "Michelle Wu and her council members openly admit that they decide who may and may not be allowed to deliver a prayer in the public square based on their predilections and biases. That is the very definition of discrimination. It is deeply troubling that a person who studied Constitutional Law at Harvard would not understand this basic fact."

Wu is the first witness to be called in TST's federal discrimination lawsuit, which was filed in January 2021 against the city of Boston. The city defaulted in its answer because both Boston lawyers were on vacation and calendared the wrong deadline. U.S. District Judge, Allison Burroughs, declined to enforce the default. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley has since replaced her.

The deposition of Michelle Wu is set to take place on election day, November 2 at 9:00 am, at The Satanic Temple's Headquarters on 64 Bridge St. Salem, MA. 01970. Wu's lawyers have asked for a new date, but did not propose any alternatives.

The Satanic Temple, subject of the critically-acclaimed documentary, Hail Satan?, and the academic analysis of modern Satanism, Speak of the Devil, confronts religious discrimination to secure the separation of church and state and defend the Constitutional rights of its members. In response to Oklahoma and Arkansas placing a Ten Commandments statue on Capitol grounds, TST offered its bronze Baphomet statue to stand alongside the Christian monuments. TST hosts the "After School Satan" club to counter the Evangelical " Good News Clubs" in public schools across the country to promote a plurality of religious viewpoints. The mission of The Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits for the individual will. For more information about The Satanic Temple, visit: https://thesatanictemple.com/.

