KFC U.S. Names Nick Chavez Chief Marketing Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC Corporation announced it has named Nick Chavez Chief Marketing Officer of KFC U.S., effective November 29, 2021. Chavez will lead marketing, advertising, public relations, media, and consumer insights, as well as the brand's digital initiatives. He will be responsible for developing and executing innovative marketing strategies to achieve the next chapter of growth for KFC U.S.

Nick Chavez joins KFC U.S. as Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 29.

Chavez has spent more than 11 years with Nintendo of America (NOA), where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications, and held responsibility for retail and direct sales, marketing, advertising and communications in the U.S. and Canada.

During his time at Nintendo of America, he led sales and marketing for Nintendo's popular Nintendo Switch gaming system, evolved the iconic gaming brand's product launch processes and led marketing for over two hundred new game titles, while helping to drive Nintendo's digital marketing and ecommerce capabilities.

Before joining NOA, Chavez spent over nine years at Yahoo! Inc., holding various marketing leadership roles, including Vice President of Brand Marketing.

"Nick is a proven leader who has a track record of demonstrating the smart, heart and courage leadership needed at Yum! & KFC," said Kevin Hochman, President of KFC U.S. "He has launched blockbuster new products at an iconic brand, and he's an expert in migrating retail brick-and-mortar business into e-commerce. His experience will help us to deliver KFC's next chapter of growth."

"It is an incredible honor to join the KFC family and contribute to its iconic and enduring legacy of great people serving great fried chicken at great value to everyone," said Chavez. "The opportunity to help chart the future of the KFC brand, and how it delights and satisfies the millions of people it serves every day, is a dream for me. I look forward to working with the team at KFC and partnering with its remarkable franchisees to drive brand and business growth going forward."

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/kfc ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kfc ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/KFC ).

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KFC