Qmerit Teams Up with Ford Motor Company for Electric Vehicle Home Charging Installations for Automaker's Mustang Mach-E Customers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, a leader in electrification and green energy transformation, has teamed up with Ford Motor Company for home EV charger station installations for its currently available all-electric vehicles. Qmerit will provide Ford's Mustang Mach-E customers with its Charge@Home services for installing and supporting EV charger stations at individual homes and multi-family residences.

Qmerit's EV charger installation services make it easy to charge at home with either the Ford Mobile Charger or the Ford Connected Charge Station. Simply plug in before bed and wake up ready for any adventure.

Ford Strives for an All-Electric Future

Ford is investing more than $30 billion in fully electric vehicles globally through 2025 and by 2030 expects 40 to 50 percent of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric. The company's current retail EV lineup includes the Mustang Mach-E and GT derivatives, to which Qmerit is a retail installation provider. The automaker is putting strong emphasis on EV charging infrastructure through North America's largest public charging network, the Blue Oval™ Charge Network, and is providing customers with seamless solutions for at-home charging as well:

Ford Mobile Charger – Comes standard with two connectors with charging speeds that fit different lifestyles. The first can plug into any 120V outlet in a standard home or garage. It has an average range of three miles per charging hour. The second connects to 240V/30A NEMA 14-50 outlets and provides an average of 20 miles per charging hour. However, outlets like this typically require installation from a licensed electrician. Ford Connected Charge Station– Offered as an additional purchase to the Mustang Mach-E. These 240V/48A hard-wired stations provide an estimated average of 28 miles per charging hour. The stations also come with intelligent features such as charge time scheduling, energy tracking, and connectivity to customer devices via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Teaming Up with Ford to Support Current Mustang Mach-E Customers

Qmerit operates the largest network of certified EV charger station installers in North America. They connect individual and fleet customers with licensed electrical contractors best suited for their unique configurations, personal needs and geography. Qmerit has already performed over 10,000 EV charger installations in homes and multi-family residences, making them a reliable Ford Preferred Partner for the EV Charging@Home solution.

"Ford is striving to make the transition to an all-electric lifestyle easy for our customers," Matt Stover, Director of Charging, Energy Services and Business Development, Ford Motor Company. "With up to 80 percent of charging currently being done at home, a seamless installation process for all Mustang Mach-E at-home charging needs is critical."

Ford's Mustang Mach-E customers can choose to add a Ford Connected Charge Station to their orders and finance them with the vehicle. They can also order directly through their dealer of choice before or after the purchase. Afterward, they can visit Qmerit to find certified installers in their area. The installation service extends to Mustang Mach-E customers who need an upgrade to a 240V outlet for their Ford Mobile Chargers.

"Qmerit is honored to support this historic and groundbreaking American institution in the electrification of some of the most iconic cars and trucks ever. Coupling at-home charging with Henry Ford's foundational mass market vehicle production vision and innovation makes it all the more meaningful in driving mainstream adoption of EVs" Tracy K. Price, CEO & Founder, Qmerit.

Qmerit teaming up with Ford is a big step toward making at home EV charging an industry standard, bringing electrification directly into the homes of light-duty vehicle owners and pushing zero-carbon initiatives forward.

About Qmerit

Qmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in green energy transformation, the company provides value-driven services throughout the renewable energy equipment implementation lifecycle. This is delivered through Qmerit's network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nationwide network of certified electrical contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration and microgrid solutions. For more information on Qmerit, please visit: Qmerit.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Contact: Samantha Graham, samantha.graham@qmerit.com

Qmerit Logo (PRNewsfoto/QMerit)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qmerit