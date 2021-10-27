TrueCar Forecasts a Continued Decline in Industry Sales for October 2021 Amid Vehicle Shortages

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,054,312 units in October 2021, down 20% from a year ago and down 3% vs. September 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 13 million, down 20% from October 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 945,027 units, down 20% from a year ago and down 3% from September 2021.
"After eight months of consistent declines we are finally starting to see signs of a slight improvement in new vehicle inventory," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Overall inventory remains tight and with demand holding strong we are set to see another month of record new vehicle transaction prices."
"While overall average incentive spend is expected to continue to decline, the decline is not uniform across vehicle segments," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Full-size pickup trucks are actually seeing a notable increase in finance offers which has helped drive that segment to almost 25% of new vehicle sales, a dramatic increase from 15% back in May."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total sales for October 2021 are expected to be down 20% from a year ago and down 3% from September 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for October 2021 are expected to be down 14% from a year ago and down 5% from September 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 39% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 8% from a year ago and up 1% from September 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 20% from a year ago at 13 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for October 2021 are expected to reach 3.5 million, up 5% from a year ago and down 2% from September 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.3%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for October 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
(Daily Selling Rate)
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
27,666
31,040
26,031
-10.9%
-7.6%
6.3%
-1.6%
Daimler
19,676
29,082
18,419
-32.3%
-29.8%
6.8%
-1.1%
Ford
165,523
181,820
155,384
-9.0%
-5.6%
6.5%
-1.4%
GM
144,921
259,493
111,046
-44.2%
-42.1%
30.5%
20.8%
Honda
97,565
126,987
95,716
-23.2%
-20.3%
1.9%
-5.6%
Hyundai
69,669
58,449
58,667
19.2%
23.6%
18.8%
10.0%
Kia
52,514
56,094
52,906
-6.4%
-2.9%
-0.7%
-8.1%
Nissan
54,511
71,679
51,182
-24.0%
-21.1%
6.5%
-1.4%
Stellantis
131,570
159,147
130,926
-17.3%
-14.3%
0.5%
-7.0%
Subaru
35,236
61,411
42,054
-42.6%
-40.5%
-16.2%
-22.4%
Tesla
28,394
19,600
26,291
44.9%
50.2%
8.0%
0.0%
Toyota
136,547
203,936
151,378
-33.0%
-30.6%
-9.8%
-16.5%
Volkswagen Group
45,627
51,607
38,821
-11.6%
-8.3%
17.5%
8.8%
Industry
1,054,312
1,361,858
1,006,931
-22.6%
-19.7%
4.7%
-3.1%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
(Daily Selling Rate)
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
27,101
30,527
25,563
-11.2%
-7.9%
6.0%
-1.8%
Daimler
18,630
28,152
18,042
-33.8%
-31.4%
3.3%
-4.4%
Ford
130,808
145,598
126,366
-10.2%
-6.8%
3.5%
-4.2%
GM
131,311
221,495
96,906
-40.7%
-38.5%
35.5%
25.5%
Honda
96,538
126,385
95,314
-23.6%
-20.8%
1.3%
-6.2%
Hyundai
65,719
50,603
54,276
29.9%
34.7%
21.1%
12.1%
Kia
47,284
51,078
50,938
-7.4%
-4.0%
-7.2%
-14.0%
Nissan
49,584
67,585
42,214
-26.6%
-23.9%
17.5%
8.8%
Stellantis
109,296
134,124
110,891
-18.5%
-15.5%
-1.4%
-8.7%
Subaru
35,031
60,582
40,486
-42.2%
-40.0%
-13.5%
-19.9%
Tesla
28,229
19,600
26,282
44.0%
49.4%
7.4%
-0.5%
Toyota
122,548
194,363
134,082
-36.9%
-34.6%
-8.6%
-15.4%
Volkswagen Group
44,838
51,182
38,284
-12.4%
-9.1%
17.1%
8.4%
Industry
945,027
1,229,613
900,655
-23.1%
-20.3%
4.9%
-2.8%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate)
(Daily Selling Rate)
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
513
468
10.2%
14.3%
20.7%
11.8%
Daimler
1,046
930
377
12.5%
16.7%
177.6%
157.1%
Ford
34,715
36,222
29,018
-4.2%
-0.6%
19.6%
10.8%
GM
13,610
37,998
14,140
-64.2%
-62.9%
-3.7%
-10.9%
Honda
1,028
602
402
70.7%
77.0%
155.7%
136.7%
Hyundai
3,950
7,846
4,391
-49.7%
-47.8%
-10.0%
-16.7%
Kia
5,230
5,016
1,968
4.3%
8.1%
165.7%
146.0%
Nissan
4,927
4,094
8,968
20.3%
24.8%
-45.1%
-49.1%
Stellantis
22,274
25,023
20,035
-11.0%
-7.7%
11.2%
2.9%
Subaru
205
829
1,568
-75.3%
-74.4%
-86.9%
-87.9%
Tesla
165
-
9
1740.8%
1604.4%
Toyota
13,999
9,573
17,296
46.2%
51.7%
-19.1%
-25.1%
Volkswagen Group
789
425
537
85.5%
92.3%
46.9%
36.0%
Industry
109,285
132,245
106,276
-17.4%
-14.3%
2.8%
-4.8%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2.0%
1.7%
1.8%
23.6%
13.6%
Daimler
5.3%
3.2%
2.0%
66.3%
159.9%
Ford
21.0%
19.9%
18.7%
5.3%
12.3%
GM
9.4%
14.6%
12.7%
-35.9%
-26.2%
Honda
1.1%
0.5%
0.4%
122.2%
150.8%
Hyundai
5.7%
13.4%
7.5%
-57.8%
-24.2%
Kia
10.0%
8.9%
3.7%
11.4%
167.7%
Nissan
9.0%
5.7%
17.5%
58.3%
-48.4%
Stellantis
16.9%
15.7%
15.3%
7.7%
10.6%
Subaru
0.6%
1.3%
3.7%
-56.9%
-84.4%
Tesla
0.6%
0.0%
0.0%
1604.4%
Toyota
10.3%
4.7%
11.4%
118.4%
-10.3%
Volkswagen Group
1.7%
0.8%
1.4%
109.8%
25.0%
Industry
10.4%
9.7%
10.6%
6.7%
-1.8%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
BMW
2.6%
2.3%
2.6%
Daimler
1.9%
2.1%
1.8%
Ford
15.7%
13.4%
15.4%
GM
13.7%
19.1%
11.0%
Honda
9.3%
9.3%
9.5%
Hyundai
6.6%
4.3%
5.8%
Kia
5.0%
4.1%
5.3%
Nissan
5.2%
5.3%
5.1%
Stellantis
12.5%
11.7%
13.0%
Subaru
3.3%
4.5%
4.2%
Tesla
2.7%
1.4%
2.6%
Toyota
13.0%
15.0%
15.0%
Volkswagen Group
4.3%
3.8%
3.9%
95.7%
96.2%
95.2%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
BMW
2.9%
2.5%
2.8%
Daimler
2.0%
2.3%
2.0%
Ford
13.8%
11.8%
14.0%
GM
13.9%
18.0%
10.8%
Honda
10.2%
10.3%
10.6%
Hyundai
7.0%
4.1%
6.0%
Kia
5.0%
4.2%
5.7%
Nissan
5.2%
5.5%
4.7%
Stellantis
11.6%
10.9%
12.3%
Subaru
3.7%
4.9%
4.5%
Tesla
3.0%
1.6%
2.9%
Toyota
13.0%
15.8%
14.9%
Volkswagen Group
4.7%
4.2%
4.3%
96.0%
96.1%
95.4%
ATP
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$60,330
$61,519
$61,267
-1.9%
-1.5%
Daimler
$62,653
$57,690
$64,719
8.6%
-3.2%
Ford
$46,623
$43,493
$47,323
7.2%
-1.5%
GM
$49,786
$42,891
$48,370
16.1%
2.9%
Honda
$31,730
$30,144
$31,782
5.3%
-0.2%
Hyundai
$33,663
$29,822
$33,543
12.9%
0.4%
Kia
$28,700
$27,608
$28,411
4.0%
1.0%
Nissan
$32,615
$28,388
$31,910
14.9%
2.2%
Stellantis
$48,791
$42,638
$47,679
14.4%
2.3%
Subaru
$30,263
$30,281
$29,951
-0.1%
1.0%
Toyota
$38,588
$35,476
$37,189
8.8%
3.8%
Volkswagen Group
$39,475
$38,948
$38,537
1.4%
2.4%
Industry
$40,121
$37,117
$39,724
8.1%
1.0%
$3,004
$397
Incentives
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$3,360
$4,916
$3,601
-31.7%
-6.7%
Daimler
$2,981
$4,563
$3,177
-34.7%
-6.2%
Ford
$2,481
$4,375
$2,622
-43.3%
-5.4%
GM
$2,441
$4,943
$2,650
-50.6%
-7.9%
Honda
$1,982
$2,298
$2,007
-13.8%
-1.3%
Hyundai
$1,180
$2,323
$1,381
-49.2%
-14.5%
Kia
$1,775
$2,891
$2,047
-38.6%
-13.3%
Nissan
$2,332
$4,661
$2,397
-50.0%
-2.7%
Stellantis
$3,108
$4,480
$3,186
-30.6%
-2.4%
Subaru
$1,218
$1,525
$1,199
-20.2%
1.5%
Toyota
$2,045
$2,462
$1,794
-16.9%
14.0%
Volkswagen Group
$2,525
$3,839
$2,547
-34.2%
-0.8%
Industry
$2,277
$3,708
$2,348
-38.6%
-3.0%
-$1,431
-$71
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
5.6%
8.0%
5.9%
-30.3%
-5.2%
Daimler
4.8%
7.9%
4.9%
-39.8%
-3.1%
Ford
5.3%
10.1%
5.5%
-47.1%
-4.0%
GM
4.9%
11.5%
5.5%
-57.5%
-10.5%
Honda
6.2%
7.6%
6.3%
-18.1%
-1.1%
Hyundai
3.5%
7.8%
4.1%
-55.0%
-14.8%
Kia
6.2%
10.5%
7.2%
-40.9%
-14.2%
Nissan
7.1%
16.4%
7.5%
-56.5%
-4.8%
Stellantis
6.4%
10.5%
6.7%
-39.4%
-4.7%
Subaru
4.0%
5.0%
4.0%
-20.1%
0.5%
Toyota
5.3%
6.9%
4.8%
-23.6%
9.9%
Volkswagen Group
6.4%
9.9%
6.6%
-35.1%
-3.2%
Industry
5.7%
10.0%
5.9%
-43.2%
-4.0%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Oct 2021 Forecast
Oct 2020 Actual
Sep 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$42,300,229,951
$50,548,186,301
$39,999,490,009
-16.3%
5.8%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
