JinkoSolar Launches Next-generation N-type Ultra-efficiency Tiger Neo Modules

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company", or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has launched a new series of ultra-efficient 2021 Flagship Tiger Neo modules.

The New Tiger Neo adopts N-type TOPCon technology with further enhancements in performance, power, energy density, and reliability. In mass production, the new module delivers a maximum power output of up to 620W and an ultra-high conversion efficiency of up to 22.30%.

Better Power Generation Performance

JinkoSolar's N-type TOPCon technology provides about 5% to 6% more efficiency than mono PERC and about 3% to 4% more energy generation. Mass produced from 182mm wafers, the new Tiger Neo modules features Multi-Busbar (MBB) and half-cut cell technology to reduce internal resistance loss, and the circular solder strip design increases optical gain so that the module has an ultra-high efficiency of up to 22.30%.

Higher Bifacial Factor

Tiger Neo's bifacial factor of up to 85% is a great advantage because it allows about 5% to 15% higher energy yield compared to conventional P-type bifacial modules in its life-time period. A higher bifacial factor also improves its power generation capacity and power generation efficiency.

Lower Degradation and Longer Warranty

Thanks to less LID and LeTID risks, JinkoSolar provides an industry-leading 30-year linear power output guarantee. The degradation in the first year has been claimed to be less than 1% and power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.40% of the nominal power output after 30 years.

Lower Temperature Coefficient

The Tiger Neo module has a lower temperature coefficient of -0.30% / ℃ compared with -0.35% / ℃ for the P-type, which makes it more durable to withstand extreme and high-temperature environments. Its low light performance and small irradiance angle prolongs exposure time of the panel during the day. Combining the advantages of low-temperature coefficient, low degradation, and high bifacial factor, these qualities enable an annual energy yield which is 3% higher than that of mainstream P-type bifacial modules.

With higher efficiency, higher bifacial factor, lower degradation, lower working temperatures and better low irradiance performance, JinkoSolar's leading N-type TOPCon technology is touted to become the industry's next-generation of mainstream technology after the mono PERC. In regards to the N-type's yield rates and manufacturing costs, JinkoSolar remains ahead of its competitors, thanks to its technical breakthroughs in process technology.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "The global PV market is entering a new era of energy generation at an unprecedented speed. The need to address different energy application scenarios and the urgency of the government and various industries for energy transformation have pushed the need for solar power to new levels. The new Tiger Neo flagship series was designed to meet the needs of large-scale utility projects, industrial and commercial distributed generation, and residential applications. Through the advantages of the N-type TOPCon technology, customers can invest in PV systems that are more efficient, more reliable, and more profitable. We believe that the Tiger Neo modules will continue to set new industry standards, and further promote the development of the global solar industry so that more people can enjoy a brighter future driven by clean energy solutions."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 27 GW for mono wafers, 12 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Hong Kong and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of June 30, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.