Flagstar Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $152 Million, or $2.83 Per Diluted Share

Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2021

Generated net interest income of $195 million , up $12 million from the prior quarter.

Produced mortgage revenue of $178 million -- sixth consecutive quarter over $150 million .

Grew capital significantly with total risk-based capital ratio increasing 42 basis points to 14.5 percent.

Delivered exceptional returns on average tangible common equity of 25.2 percent and on average assets of 2.2 percent.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $152 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2021 net income of $147 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, and third quarter 2020 net income of $222 million, or $3.88 per diluted share.

Flagstar reported year to date 2021 net income of $448 million, or $8.37 per diluted share, compared to year to date 2020 net income of $384 million, or $6.71 per diluted share.

On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $156 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021, compared to $146 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. Flagstar reported adjusted year to date 2021 net income of $478 million, or $8.92 per diluted share.

"Today we posted another quarter of outstanding earnings," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "Highlights include growth of net interest income with a stable net interest margin, steady growth in our servicing portfolio, and excellent mortgage results that were in line with our expectations.

"The results once again demonstrated the strength of all our key businesses. The increase in our net interest income, the discipline of our mortgage team to drive overall gain on sale revenues and capitalize on market opportunities to become the second-largest RMBS issuer in the country during the quarter, and the uptick in our servicing portfolio, all demonstrate how we can deliver strong results. We also excelled in expense discipline, lowering the efficiency ratio 6 percent and achieving positive operating leverage. This performance combined to produce a 6 percent growth in tangible book value, which now exceeds $47 per share, and a return on average assets of 2.2 percent -- our fifth consecutive quarter that return on average assets has exceeded 2 percent. Further, since the beginning of 2020, we have grown tangible book value by $18.64 per share -- a remarkable 63 percent.

"Credit quality remained high during the quarter, with just one charge-off and one credit going to non-accrual, for which we have a healthy reserve. Given our confidence in the quality of our portfolio and forecasts for an improving economic environment, we released $30 million of our allowance for credit losses. Even with this release, excluding warehouse loans, our coverage ratio was 2.3 percent.

"As we move closer to completing our previously announced partnership with New York Community Bank, we are well positioned with strong fundamentals and a demonstrated power to generate capital. Until then, we are focusing on ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to execute on the business plan that has served our shareholders so well and brought us to this pivotal point in the history of our company."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 195

$ 183

$ 189

$ 189

$ 180

(Benefit) provision for credit losses (23)

(44)

(28)

2

32

Noninterest income 266

252

324

332

448

Noninterest expense 286

289

347

314

301

Income before income taxes 198

190

194

205

295

Provision for income taxes 46

43

45

51

73

Net income $ 152

$ 147

$ 149

$ 154

$ 222













Income per share:









Basic $ 2.87

$ 2.78

$ 2.83

$ 2.86

$ 3.90

Diluted $ 2.83

$ 2.74

$ 2.80

$ 2.83

$ 3.88



Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)









Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 195

$ 183

$ 189

$ 189

$ 180

(Benefit) provision for credit losses (23)

(44)

(28)

2

32

Noninterest income 266

252

324

332

448

Noninterest expense 281

290

312

314

301

Income before income taxes 203

189

229

205

295

Provision for income taxes 47

43

53

51

73

Net income $ 156

$ 146

$ 176

$ 154

$ 222













Income per share:









Basic $ 2.98

$ 2.78

$ 3.34

$ 2.86

$ 3.90

Diluted $ 2.94

$ 2.73

$ 3.31

$ 2.83

$ 3.88







(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net interest margin 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.78 % 2.78 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) 3.04 % 3.06 % 3.02 % 2.98 % 2.94 % Return on average assets 2.2 % 2.1 % 2.0 % 2.1 % 3.1 % Return on average common equity 23.4 % 24.0 % 25.7 % 27.6 % 41.5 % Efficiency ratio 62.2 % 66.6 % 67.7 % 60.4 % 47.9 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 68.8 % 71.8 % 74.4 % 74.5 % 75.9 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (2) 60.3 % 64.3 % 66.3 % 69.8 % 74.8 %





(1) Excludes loans with government guarantees available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 25,656

$ 25,269

$ 27,178

$ 27,100

$ 25,738

2 % — % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 7,839

6,902

7,464

5,672

5,602

14 % 40 % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 13,540

13,688

14,915

15,703

14,839

(1) % (9) % Average total deposits 19,686

19,070

20,043

21,068

19,561

3 % 1 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter was $195 million, an increase of $12 million, or 7 percent, as compared to the second quarter 2021. The results primarily reflect higher earning assets, the result of higher loans held-for-sale during the quarter. Average earning assets increased $0.4 billion, or 2 percent, as average loans held-for-sale increased $0.9 billion. Net interest income further benefited from a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by decreases in certain yields in the loans held-for-investment portfolio.

Net interest margin in the third quarter was 3.00 percent, a 10 basis point increase from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest, adjusted net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.04 percent in the third quarter, compared to adjusted net interest margin of 3.06 percent in the prior quarter. This compression was largely attributable to pricing actions we took to maintain warehouse balances. Retail banking deposit rates decreased 1 basis point primarily driven by the maturity of higher cost time deposits.

Average total deposits were $19.7 billion in the third quarter, up $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, from the second quarter 2021, largely due to $0.4 billion, or 20 percent, higher average government deposits resulting from seasonal tax collections and average retail deposits that increased $0.1 billion, or 1 percent. Average custodial deposits remained steady at $6.2 billion.

Provision for Credit Losses

The benefit for credit losses was $23 million for the third quarter, as compared to a $44 million benefit for the second quarter 2021, reflecting the performance of our portfolio and improved economic forecasts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $14 million to $266 million in the third quarter, as compared to $252 million for the second quarter 2021, primarily due to higher mortgage revenues.

Third quarter net gain on loan sales increased $1 million, to $169 million, as compared to $168 million in the second quarter 2021. Gain on sale margins increased 15 basis points to 150 basis points for the third quarter 2021, compared to 135 basis points for the second quarter 2021. Fallout adjusted lock volume declined slightly, to $11.3 billion from $12.4 billion for the second quarter 2021.

Net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $14 million, to $9 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to a $5 million net loss for the second quarter 2021. This was driven by the improved valuation of our MSR portfolio at September 30, 2021.

Loan fees and charges decreased $4 million, to $33 million for the third quarter, compared to $37 million for the second quarter 2021, primarily due to a 2 percent decrease in mortgage loans closed.

Mortgage Metrics













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-

adjusted) (1) (2) $ 11,300

$ 12,400

$ 12,300

$ 12,000

$ 15,000

(9)% (25)% Mortgage loans closed (1) $ 12,500

$ 12,800

$ 13,800

$ 13,100

$ 14,400

(2)% (13)% Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments

(fallout-adjusted) (2) 1.50 % 1.35 % 1.84 % 1.93 % 2.31 % 15 (81) Net gain on loan sales $ 169

$ 168

$ 227

$ 232

$ 346

1% (51)% Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights

(MSR) $ 9

$ (5)

$ —

$ —

$ 12

N/M (25)% Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 178

$ 163

$ 227

$ 232

$ 358

9% (50)% Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,203

1,182

1,148

1,085

1,105

2% 9% Capitalized value of MSRs 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 8 23



















N/M Not meaningful













(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased to $286 million for the third quarter, compared to $289 million for the second quarter 2021. Excluding $5 million of merger costs in the third quarter of 2021 and $9 million of merger expenses in the second quarter 2021, and adjusting for the $10 million benefit from an agreement to reduce the 2009 former

CEO supplemental executive retirement plan liability in the second quarter 2021, noninterest expense decreased $9 million, or 3 percent. The decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects lower commissions as mortgage loan closings decreased 2 percent compared to the prior quarter and seasonally lower benefit costs.

Mortgage expenses were $125 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $6 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings -- our mortgage expense ratio -- was 1.00 percent, a decrease of 3 basis points from the second quarter 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 62 percent for the third quarter, as compared to 67 percent for the second quarter 2021. Excluding $5 million of merger expenses in the third quarter 2021, and $9 million of merger expenses in the second quarter 2021, and adjusting for the $10 million benefit from an agreement to reduce the 2009 former CEO supplemental executive retirement plan liability in the second quarter 2021, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 61 percent and 67 percent, respectively.

Income Taxes

The third quarter provision for income taxes totaled $46 million, with an effective tax rate of 23.2 percent, compared to $43 million and an effective tax rate of 22.5 percent for the second quarter 2021. The prior quarter's effective tax rate benefited from deductions associated with restricted stock vesting in that quarter.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 190

$ 220

$ 265

$ 280

$ 280

(14)% (32)% Credit reserves to LHFI 1.33 % 1.57 % 1.78 % 1.73 % 1.70 % (24) -37 Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse 2.29 % 2.63 % 3.11 % 3.20 % 3.07 % (34) (78) Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 6

$ 1

$ (13)

$ 2

$ 2

N/M N/M Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 96

$ 75

$ 60

$ 56

$ 45

28% N/M Net (recoveries) charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.19 % 0.01 % (0.35) % 0.04 % 0.05 % 18 14 Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.66 % 0.53 % 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.28 % 13 38















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):



Residential first mortgage — % 0.16 % 0.31 % 0.11 % 0.07 % (16) (7) Home equity and other consumer 0.01 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.23 % (14) (22) Commercial real estate 0.03 % — % (0.01) % — % (0.01) % 3 4 Commercial and industrial 1.87 % 0.04 % (4.12) % 0.21 % 0.06 % 183 181 N/M - Not meaningful



















(1) Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments. (2) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

Our portfolio has held up well following the economic stress posed by the pandemic, resulting in net charge-offs of $6 million, or 19 basis points of LHFI in the third quarter 2021, primarily from one commercial borrower, compared to net charge-offs of $1 million, or 1 basis point in the prior quarter.

Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $96 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 66 basis points at September 30, 2021, a 13 basis point increase compared to June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $14 million, or 10 basis points of total loans, compared to $12 million, or 9 basis points, at June 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses was $190 million and covered 1.33 percent of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2021, a 24 basis point decrease from June 30, 2021. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 2.29 percent, a 34 basis point decrease from June 30, 2021. The lower allowance for credit losses primarily reflects improvements in our economic forecasts and our evaluation of the performance of the LHFI portfolio as borrowers continue to recover from the economic stress caused by the pandemic. Overall, the portfolio quality has remained solid as shown by the relatively low levels of charge-offs, TDRs, nonperforming loans and early stage delinquencies.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Seq Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 9.72 % 9.21 % 8.11 % 7.71 % 8.04 % 51 168 Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 11.95 % 11.38 % 10.31 % 9.15 % 9.21 % 57 274 Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 13.11 % 12.56 % 11.45 % 10.23 % 10.31 % 55 280 Total capital (to RWA) 14.55 % 14.13 % 13.18 % 11.89 % 11.29 % 42 326 Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 9.23 % 8.67 % 7.48 % 6.58 % 6.90 % 56 233 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 47.21

$ 44.38

$ 41.77

$ 38.80

$ 35.60

6% 33%









































(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

We maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio -- the largest component of the our held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent, because of historically low level of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 13.91 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.94 percent at September 30, 2021.

Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $47.21, up $2.83, or 6 percent from last quarter.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $27.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 84 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $272 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to New York Community Banks ("NYCB") and Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; NYCB's and Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; NYCB's and Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; NYCB's and Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and NYCB's and Flagstar's ability to achieve their respective financial and other strategic goals.

Forward–looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Additionally, forward–looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; NYCB and Flagstar do not assume any duty, and do not undertake, to update such forward–looking statements. Furthermore, because forward–looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of NYCB and Flagstar. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement among NYCB, 615 Corp. and Flagstar; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against NYCB or Flagstar; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the ability of NYCB and Flagstar to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of NYCB or Flagstar; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where NYCB and Flagstar do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the proposed transaction within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Flagstar's operations and those of NYCB; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; NYCB's and Flagstar's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by NYCB's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of NYCB and Flagstar; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section NYCB's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other reports NYCB files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "SEC Filings" section of NYCB's website, https://ir.mynycb.com, under the heading "Financial Information," and in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 Assets













Cash $ 103



$ 168



$ 251



$ 194

Interest-earning deposits 46



177



372



86

Total cash and cash equivalents 149



345



623



280

Investment securities available-for-sale 1,802



1,823



1,944



2,165

Investment securities held-to-maturity 236



270



377



440

Loans held-for-sale 6,378



6,138



7,098



5,372

Loans held-for-investment 14,268



14,052



16,227



16,476

Loans with government guarantees 1,945



2,226



2,516



2,500

Less: allowance for loan losses (171)



(202)



(252)



(255)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government

guarantees, net 16,042



16,076



18,491



18,721

Mortgage servicing rights 340



342



329



323

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 377



377



377



377

Premises and equipment, net 370



374



392



410

Goodwill and intangible assets 149



152



157



160

Other assets 1,199



1,168



1,250



1,228

Total assets $ 27,042



$ 27,065



$ 31,038



$ 29,476

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,108



$ 7,986



$ 9,458



$ 9,429

Interest-bearing deposits 11,228



10,675



10,515



10,516

Total deposits 19,336



18,661



19,973



19,945

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 1,870



2,095



3,900



2,226

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,400



1,200



1,200



1,200

Other long-term debt 396



396



641



493

Loan with government guarantee repurchase options 163



989



1,851



1,783

Other liabilities 1,232



1,226



1,272



1,634

Total liabilities 24,397



24,567



28,837



27,281

Stockholders' Equity













Common stock 1



1



1



1

Additional paid in capital 1,362



1,356



1,346



1,493

Accumulated other comprehensive income 38



45



47



46

Retained earnings 1,244



1,096



807



655

Total stockholders' equity 2,645



2,498



2,201



2,195

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,042



$ 27,065



$ 31,038



$ 29,476



















Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

2Q21

3Q20

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020

Amount Percent

Amount Percent Interest Income





















Total interest income $ 209

$ 198

$ 208

$ 212

$ 206



$ 11

6 %

$ 3

1 % Total interest expense 14

15

19

23

26



(1)

(7) %

(12)

(46) % Net interest income 195

183

189

189

180



12

7 %

15

8 % (Benefit) provision for

credit losses (23)

(44)

(28)

2

32



21

(48) %

(55)

N/M Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 218

227

217

187

148



(9)

(4) %

70

47 % Noninterest Income





















Net gain on loan sales 169

168

227

232

346



1

1 %

(177)

(51) % Loan fees and charges 33

37

42

48

41



(4)

(11) %

(8)

(20) % Net return (loss) on the

mortgage servicing rights 9

(5)

—

—

12



14

N/M

(3)

(25) % Loan administration income 31

28

27

25

26



3

11 %

5

19 % Deposit fees and charges 9

8

8

8

8



1

13 %

1

13 % Other noninterest income 15

16

20

19

15



(1)

(6) %

—

— % Total noninterest income 266

252

324

332

448



14

6 %

(182)

(41) % Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 130

122

144

125

123



8

7 %

7

6 % Occupancy and equipment 46

50

46

44

47



(4)

(8) %

(1)

(2) % Commissions 44

51

62

70

72



(7)

(14) %

(28)

(39) % Loan processing expense 22

22

21

24

20



—

— %

2

10 % Legal and professional

expense 12

11

8

11

9



1

9 %

3

33 % Federal insurance premiums 6

4

6

5

6



2

50 %

—

— % Intangible asset

amortization 3

3

3

3

3



—

— %

—

— % Other noninterest expense 23

26

57

32

21



(3)

(12) %

2

10 % Total noninterest expense 286

289

347

314

301



(3)

(1) %

(15)

(5) % Income before income taxes 198

190

194

205

295



8

4 %

(97)

(33) % Provision for income taxes 46

43

45

51

73



3

7 %

(27)

(37) % Net income $ 152

$ 147

$ 149

$ 154

$ 222



$ 5

3 %

$ (70)

(32) % Income per share





















Basic $ 2.87

$ 2.78

$ 2.83

$ 2.86

$ 3.90



$ 0.09

3 %

$ (1.03)

(26) % Diluted $ 2.83

$ 2.74

$ 2.80

$ 2.83

$ 3.88



$ 0.09

3 %

$ (1.05)

(27) %























Cash dividends declared $ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.05

$ 0.05



$ —

— %

$ 0.01

20 % N/M - Not meaningful























Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Change

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Amount Percent Interest Income











Total interest income $ 614



$ 608



$ 6

1 % Total interest expense 48



112



(64)

(57) % Net interest income 566



496



70

14 % (Benefit) provision for credit losses (95)



148



(243)

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 661



348



313

N/M Noninterest Income











Net gain on loan sales 564



739



(175)

(24) % Loan fees and charges 112



102



10

10 % Net return on the mortgage servicing rights 4



10



(6)

N/M Loan administration income 85



59



26

44 % Deposit fees and charges 26



24



2

8 % Other noninterest income 51



44



7

16 % Total noninterest income 842



978



(136)

(14) % Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits 396



341



55

16 % Occupancy and equipment 141



132



9

7 % Commissions 156



162



(6)

(4) % Loan processing expense 65



59



6

10 % Legal and professional expense 32



20



12

60 % Federal insurance premiums 16



19



(3)

(16) % Intangible asset amortization 8



10



(2)

(20) % Other noninterest expense 108



84



24

29 % Total noninterest expense 922



827



95

11 % Income before income taxes 581



499



82

16 % Provision for income taxes 133



115



18

16 % Net income $ 448



$ 384



$ 64

17 % Income per share











Basic $ 8.48



$ 6.76



$ 1.72

25 % Diluted $ 8.37



$ 6.71



$ 1.66

25 %













Cash dividends declared $ 0.18



$ 0.15



$ 0.03

20 % N/M - Not meaningful













Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data (Dollars in millions, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):

















Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) $ 11,300



$ 12,400



$ 15,000



$ 36,000



$ 40,000

Mortgage loans closed $ 12,500



$ 12,800



$ 14,400



$ 39,100



$ 35,200

Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 12,400



$ 14,000



$ 14,500



$ 40,100



$ 34,900

Selected Ratios:

















Interest rate spread (3) 2.84 %

2.70 %

2.44 %

2.70 %

2.41 % Net interest margin 3.00 %

2.90 %

2.78 %

2.90 %

2.81 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 1.36 %

1.20 %

2.39 %

1.41 %

2.12 % Return on average assets 2.16 %

2.09 %

3.15 %

2.08 %

1.97 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) 2.21 %

2.08 %

3.15 %

2.22 %

1.97 % Return on average common equity 23.40 %

23.97 %

41.54 %

24.32 %

25.71 % Return on average tangible common equity (5) 25.18 %

25.92 %

45.42 %

24.65 %

28.58 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5) 26.16 %

25.67 %

45.42 %

27.23 %

28.58 % Efficiency ratio 62.2 %

66.6 %

47.9 %

65.5 %

56.1 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 61.1 %

66.8 %

47.9 %

62.8 %

56.1 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 9.24 %

8.74 %

7.57 %

8.55 %

7.66 % Average Balances:

















Average interest-earning assets $ 25,656



$ 25,269



$ 25,738



$ 26,029



$ 23,535

Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 15,590



$ 14,641



$ 14,281



$ 15,083



$ 14,625

Average stockholders' equity $ 2,592



$ 2,448



$ 2,141



$ 2,454



$ 1,991







(1) Rounded to nearest hundred million. (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (5) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 Selected Statistics:













Book value per common share $ 50.04



$ 47.26



$ 41.79



$ 38.41

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 47.21



$ 44.38



$ 38.80



$ 35.60

Number of common shares outstanding 52,862,383



52,862,264



52,656,067



57,150,470

Number of FTE employees 5,461



5,503



5,214



4,871

Number of bank branches 158



158



158



160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.37 %

0.30 %

0.21 %

0.17 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 9.78 %

9.23 %

7.09 %

7.45 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:













Weighted average service fee (basis points) 32.1



32.6



34.3



35.0

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 1.08 %

1.00 %

0.86 %

0.85 %





(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 7,839

$ 63

3.22%

$ 6,902

$ 53

3.05%

$ 5,602

$ 45

3.21% Loans held-for-investment





















Residential first mortgage 1,706

14

3.14%

1,887

15

3.27%

2,584

21

3.24% Home equity 686

6

3.64%

748

7

3.64%

951

9

3.77% Other 1,177

14

4.76%

1,101

13

4.80%

950

13

5.28% Total consumer loans 3,569

34

3.77%

3,736

35

3.79%

4,485

43

3.78% Commercial real estate 3,238

28

3.43%

3,093

26

3.37%

3,007

27

3.47% Commercial and industrial 1,341

12

3.56%

1,449

14

3.72%

1,650

14

3.25% Warehouse lending 5,392

52

3.76%

5,410

53

3.95%

5,697

56

3.92% Total commercial loans 9,971

92

3.62%

9,952

93

3.74%

10,354

97

3.68% Total loans held-for-investment 13,540

126

3.66%

13,688

128

3.75%

14,839

140

3.71% Loans with government guarantees 2,046

8

1.61%

2,344

5

0.79%

2,122

5

0.89% Investment securities 2,058

12

2.15%

2,123

12

2.19%

2,807

16

2.29% Interest-earning deposits 173

—

0.18%

212

—

0.13%

368

—

0.11% Total interest-earning assets 25,656

$ 209

3.22%

25,269

$ 198

3.12%

25,738

$ 206

3.16% Other assets 2,391







2,742







2,539





Total assets $ 28,047







$ 28,011







$ 28,277





Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Retail deposits





















Demand deposits $ 1,603

$ —

0.05%

$ 1,686

$ —

0.06%

$ 1,824

$ —

0.09% Savings deposits 4,144

2

0.14%

4,084

1

0.14%

3,675

3

0.34% Money market deposits 840

—

0.08%

762

—

0.07%

733

—

0.09% Certificates of deposit 1,038

1

0.50%

1,126

2

0.62%

1,672

8

1.62% Total retail deposits 7,625

3

0.16%

7,658

3

0.18%

7,904

11

0.53% Government deposits 2,148

1

0.17%

1,795

1

0.19%

1,403

1

0.35% Wholesale deposits and other 1,342

3

0.99%

1,170

4

1.33%

953

4

1.77% Total interest-bearing deposits 11,115

7

0.26%

10,623

8

0.31%

10,260

16

0.62% Short-term FHLB advances and other 2,736

1

0.18%

2,422

1

0.17%

2,328

2

0.20% Long-term FHLB advances 1,343

3

0.92%

1,200

3

1.03%

1,200

3

1.03% Other long-term debt 396

3

3.16%

396

3

3.19%

493

5

4.52% Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,590

14

0.38%

14,641

15

0.43%

14,281

26

0.72% Noninterest-bearing deposits





















Retail deposits and other 2,391







2,259







1,954





Custodial deposits (1) 6,180







6,188







7,347





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 8,571







8,447







9,301





Other liabilities 1,294







2,476







2,554





Stockholders' equity 2,592







2,448







2,141





Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity $ 28,047







$ 28,012







$ 28,277





Net interest-earning assets $ 10,066







$ 10,628







$ 11,457





Net interest income

$ 195







$ 183







$ 180



Interest rate spread (2)



2.84%





2.70%





2.44% Net interest margin (3)



3.00%





2.90%





2.78% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities



164.6 %





172.6 %





180.2 % Total average deposits $ 19,686







$ 19,070







$ 19,561

































































(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 7,403

$ 169

3.04%

$ 5,499

$ 142

3.44% Loans held-for-investment













Residential first mortgage 1,907

46

3.21%

2,822

72

3.40% Home equity 751

20

3.59%

990

30

4.10% Other 1,106

40

4.78%

882

36

5.47% Total consumer loans 3,764

106

3.75%

4,694

138

3.94% Commercial real estate 3,125

80

3.38%

3,019

90

3.90% Commercial and industrial 1,425

39

3.60%

1,774

50

3.68% Warehouse lending 5,729

170

3.91%

3,937

119

3.98% Total commercial loans 10,279

289

3.71%

8,730

259

3.89% Total loans held-for-investment 14,043

395

3.72%

13,424

397

3.91% Loans with government guarantees 2,295

15

0.95%

1,267

12

1.23% Investment securities 2,130

35

2.19%

3,094

56

2.40% Interest-earning deposits 158

—

0.15%

251

1

0.56% Total interest-earning assets 26,029

$ 614

3.13%

23,535

$ 608

3.42% Other assets 2,672







2,457





Total assets $ 28,701







$ 25,992





Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Retail deposits













Demand deposits $ 1,713

$ 1

0.06%

$ 1,737

$ 4

0.33% Savings deposits 4,058

4

0.14%

3,513

17

0.63% Money market deposits 763

—

0.07%

712

1

0.17% Certificates of deposit 1,152

6

0.71%

1,970

29

1.98% Total retail deposits 7,686

11

0.20%

7,932

51

0.86% Government deposits 1,907

3

0.19%

1,208

6

0.68% Wholesale deposits and other 1,182

11

1.27%

758

12

2.03% Total interest-bearing deposits 10,775

25

0.32%

9,898

69

0.93% Short-term FHLB advances and other 2,646

3

0.17%

3,212

16

0.65% Long-term FHLB advances 1,248

9

0.99%

1,021

9

1.13% Other long-term debt 414

11

3.50%

494

18

4.94% Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,083

48

0.43%

14,625

112

1.01% Noninterest-bearing deposits













Retail deposits and other 2,307







1,680





Custodial deposits (1) 6,517







6,120





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 8,824







7,800





Other liabilities 2,340







1,576





Stockholders' equity 2,454







1,991





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,701







$ 25,992





Net interest-earning assets $ 10,946







$ 8,910





Net interest income

$ 566







$ 496



Interest rate spread (2)



2.70%





2.41% Net interest margin (3)



2.90%





2.81% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities



172.6 %





160.9 % Total average deposits $ 19,598







$ 17,698















































a. Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits are from subserviced loans for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. b. Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. c. Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share (Dollars in millions, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income $ 152



$ 147



$ 222



$ 448



$ 384

Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,862,288



52,763,868



57,032,746



52,767,923



56,827,171

Stock-based awards 797,134



772,801



347,063



731,366



404,518

Weighted average diluted common shares 53,659,422



53,536,669



57,379,809



53,499,289



57,231,689

Basic earnings per common share $ 2.87



$ 2.78



$ 3.90



$ 8.48



$ 6.76

Stock-based awards (0.04)



(0.04)



(0.02)



(0.11)



(0.05)

Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.83



$ 2.74



$ 3.88



$ 8.37



$ 6.71



Regulatory Capital - Bancorp (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,709

9.72 %

$ 2,562

9.21 %

$ 2,270

7.71 %

$ 2,256

8.04 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 27,863





$ 27,828





$ 29,444





$ 28,069



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,469

11.95 %

$ 2,322

11.38 %

$ 2,030

9.15 %

$ 2,016

9.21 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,709

13.11 %

$ 2,562

12.56 %

$ 2,270

10.23 %

$ 2,256

10.31 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 3,006

14.55 %

$ 2,882

14.13 %

$ 2,638

11.89 %

$ 2,471

11.29 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 20,664





$ 20,399





$ 22,190





$ 21,882





Regulatory Capital - Bank (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,619

9.40 %

$ 2,464

8.88 %

$ 2,390

8.12 %

$ 2,212

7.89 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 27,851





$ 27,767





$ 29,437





$ 28,051



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,619

12.71 %

$ 2,464

12.08 %

$ 2,390

10.77 %

$ 2,212

10.11 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,619

12.71 %

$ 2,464

12.08 %

$ 2,390

10.77 %

$ 2,212

10.11 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,766

13.42 %

$ 2,634

12.92 %

$ 2,608

11.75 %

$ 2,427

11.09 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 20,609





$ 20,395





$ 22,194





$ 21,882





Loans Serviced (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 230,045

1,007,557



$ 211,775

975,467



$ 178,606

867,799



$ 180,981

893,559

Serviced for others (3) 31,354

124,665



34,263

139,029



38,026

151,081



37,908

148,868

Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 10,410

70,738



9,685

67,988



10,079

66,519



8,469

62,486

Total loans serviced $ 271,809

1,202,960



$ 255,723

1,182,484



$ 226,711

1,085,399



$ 227,358

1,104,913







(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 Consumer loans





















Residential first mortgage $ 1,626

11.5 %

$ 1,794

12.8 %

$ 2,266

14.0 %

$ 2,472

15.0 % Home equity 657

4.6 %

717

5.1 %

856

5.3 %

924

5.6 % Other 1,203

8.3 %

1,133

8.0 %

1,004

6.1 %

973

5.9 % Total consumer loans 3,486

24.4 %

3,644

25.9 %

4,126

25.4 %

4,369

26.5 % Commercial loans





















Commercial real estate 3,216

22.6 %

3,169

22.6 %

3,061

18.9 %

2,996

18.2 % Commercial and industrial 1,387

9.7 %

1,376

9.8 %

1,382

8.5 %

1,520

9.2 % Warehouse lending 6,179

43.3 %

5,863

41.7 %

7,658

47.2 %

7,591

46.1 % Total commercial loans 10,782

75.6 %

10,408

74.1 %

12,101

74.6 %

12,107

73.5 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 14,268

100.0 %

$ 14,052

100.0 %

$ 16,227

100.0 %

$ 16,476

100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 Indirect lending $ 916

76.1 %

$ 866

76.4 %

$ 713

71.0 %

$ 710

73.0 % Point of sale 248

20.6 %

225

19.9 %

211

21.0 %

202

20.7 % Other 39

3.2 %

42

3.7 %

80

8.0 %

61

6.3 % Total other consumer loans $ 1,203

100.0 %

$ 1,133

100.0 %

$ 1,004

100.0 %

$ 973

100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Residential first mortgage $ 43



$ 48



$ 52

Home equity 15



17



29

Other 32



38



38

Total consumer loans 90



103



119

Commercial real estate 35



58



89

Commercial and industrial 43



38



42

Warehouse lending 3



3



5

Total commercial loans 81



99



136

Allowance for loan losses 171



202



255

Reserve for unfunded commitments 19



18



25

Allowance for credit losses $ 190



$ 220



$ 280



Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 48

$ 17

$ 38

$ 58

$ 38

$ 3

$ 202

$ 18

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume (1)

(1)

2

1

—

—

1

1

Economic forecast (2) (2)

(1)

—

(3)

(4)

—

(10)

—

Credit (3) (1)

1

—

(11)

17

—

6

—

Qualitative factor adjustments (4) (1)

(1)

(8)

(10)

(8)

—

(28)

—

Charge-offs (1)

—

(1)

—

(6)

—

(8)

—

Recoveries 1

1

—

—

—

—

2

—

Provision for net charge-offs —

(1)

1

—

6

—

6

—

Ending allowance balance $ 43

$ 15

$ 32

$ 35

$ 43

$ 3

$ 171

$ 19







(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves. (4) Includes $6 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 49

$ 25

$ 39

$ 84

$ 51

$ 4

$ 252

$ 28

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume 2

(3)

5

4

1

(1)

8

(9)

Economic forecast (2) (6)

(4)

(1)

(5)

(13)

—

(29)

—

Credit (3) 5

3

1

(33)

16

—

(8)

—

Qualitative factor adjustments (4) (7)

(6)

(12)

(15)

(12)

—

(52)

—

Charge-offs (4)

(1)

(3)

—

(7)

—

(15)

—

Recoveries 2

1

2

—

16

—

21

—

Provision for net charge-offs 2

—

1

—

(9)

—

(6)

—

Ending allowance balance $ 43

$ 15

$ 32

$ 35

$ 43

$ 3

$ 171

$ 19







(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves. (4) Includes $6 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021 Nonperforming LHFI $ 82



$ 63



$ 46



$ 36

Nonperforming TDRs 5



6



4



4

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six

months 9



7



6



5

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 96



76



56



45

Other nonperforming assets, net 6



6



8



6

LHFS 10



9



9



6

Total nonperforming assets $ 112



$ 91



$ 73



$ 57

















Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.37 %

0.30 %

0.21 %

0.17 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.66 %

0.53 %

0.34 %

0.28 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.70 %

0.57 %

0.40 %

0.31 %





(1) Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans. (2) Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



30-59 Days

Past Due

60-89 Days

Past Due

Greater than

90 days (1)

Total Past

Due

Total LHFI September 30, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 12



$ 2



$ 58



$ 72



$ 3,486

Commercial loans —



—



35



35



10,782

Total loans $ 12



$ 2



$ 93



$ 107



$ 14,268

June 30, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 8



$ 4



$ 55



$ 67



$ 3,644

Commercial loans —



—



20



20



10,408

Total loans $ 8



$ 4



$ 75



$ 87



$ 14,052

December 31, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 6



$ 38



$ 53



$ 4,126

Commercial loans 21



—



18



39



12,101

Total loans $ 30



$ 6



$ 56



$ 92



$ 16,227

September 30, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 4



$ 36



$ 49



$ 4,369

Commercial loans —



—



10



10



12,107

Total loans $ 9



$ 4



$ 46



$ 59



$ 16,476







(1) Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total September 30, 2021

Consumer loans $ 34



$ 14



$ 48

Commercial loans —



2



2

Total TDR loans $ 34



$ 14



$ 50

June 30, 2021









Consumer loans $ 31



$ 11



$ 42

Commercial loans —



2



2

Total TDR loans $ 31



$ 13



$ 44

December 31, 2020









Consumer loans $ 31



$ 10



$ 41

Commercial loans 5



—



5

Total TDR loans $ 36



$ 10



$ 46

September 30, 2020









Consumer loans $ 34



$ 9



$ 43

Commercial loans 5



—



5

Total TDR loans $ 39



$ 9



$ 48



Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin and adjusted efficiency ratio provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,645



$ 2,498



$ 2,358



$ 2,201



$ 2,195

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 149



152



155



157



160

Tangible book value $ 2,496



$ 2,346



$ 2,203



$ 2,044



$ 2,035





















Number of common shares outstanding 52,862,383



52,862,264



52,752,600



52,656,067



57,150,470

Tangible book value per share $ 47.21



$ 44.38



$ 41.77



$ 38.80



$ 35.60





















Total assets $ 27,042



$ 27,065



$ 29,449



$ 31,038



$ 29,476

Tangible common equity to assets ratio 9.23 %

8.67 %

7.48 %

6.58 %

6.90 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions) Net income $ 152



$ 147



$ 222



$ 448



$ 384

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 2



2



3



6



7

Tangible net income $ 154



$ 149



$ 225



$ 454



$ 391





















Total average equity $ 2,592



$ 2,448



$ 2,141



$ 2,454



$ 1,991

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 151



153



162



—



165

Total tangible average equity $ 2,441



$ 2,295



$ 1,979



$ 2,454



$ 1,826





















Return on average tangible common equity 25.18 %

25.92 %

45.42 %

24.65 %

28.58 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

— %

2.34 %

— % Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement — %

(2.14) %

— %

(0.67) %

— % Adjustment for merger costs 0.98 %

1.89 %

— %

0.91 %

— % Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity 26.16 %

25.67 %

45.42 %

27.23 %

28.58 %



















Return on average assets 2.16 %

2.09 %

3.15 %

2.08 %

1.97 % Adjustment to remove DOJ — %

— %

— %

0.13 %

— % Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement

agreement — %

(0.11) %

— %

(0.04) %

— % Adjustment for merger costs 0.05 %

0.10 %

— %

0.05 %

— % Adjusted return on average assets 2.21 %

2.08 %

3.15 %

2.22 %

1.97 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020

September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions) Average LHFI $ 13,540



$ 13,688



$ 14,915



$ 15,703



$ 14,839

Less: Average warehouse loans 5,392



5,410



6,395



6,948



5,697

Adjusted average LHFI $ 8,148



$ 8,278



$ 8,520



$ 8,755



$ 9,142





















Average deposits $ 19,686



$ 19,070



$ 20,043



$ 21,068



$ 19,561

Less: Average custodial deposits 6,180



6,188



7,194



8,527



7,347

Adjusted average deposits $ 13,506



$ 12,882



$ 12,849



$ 12,541



$ 12,214





















HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 68.8 %

71.8 %

74.4 %

74.5 %

75.9 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 60.3 %

64.3 %

66.3 %

69.8 %

74.8 %

Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

September 30,

2021

(Dollar in millions) Noninterest expense $ 286



$ 289



$ 347



$ 922

Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense —



—



35



35

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —



(10)



—



(10)

Adjustment for merger costs 5



9



—



14

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 281



$ 290



$ 312



$ 883

















Income before income taxes $ 198



$ 190



$ 194



$ 581

Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense —



—



35



35

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —



(10)



—



(10)

Adjustment for merger costs 5



9



—



14

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 203



$ 189



$ 229



$ 620

















Provision for income taxes $ 46



$ 43



$ 45



$ 133

Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense —



—



(8)



(8)

Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —



2



—



2

Adjustment for merger costs (1)



(2)



—



(3)

Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 47



$ 43



$ 53



$ 142

















Net income $ 152



$ 147



$ 149



$ 448

Adjusted net income $ 156



$ 146



$ 176



$ 478

















Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,862,288



52,763,868



52,675,562



52,767,923

Weighted average diluted common shares 53,659,422



53,536,669



53,297,803



53,499,289

Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 2.98



$ 2.78



$ 3.34



$ 9.04

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.94



$ 2.73



$ 3.31



$ 8.92

















Efficiency ratio 62.2 %

66.6 %

67.7 %

65.5 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

(6.8) %

(2.5) % Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement — %

1.6 %

— %

0.7 % Adjustment for merger costs (1.1) %

(1.4) %

— %

(1.0) % Adjusted efficiency ratio 61.1 %

66.8 %

60.9 %

62.7 %

Adjusted net interest margin



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020 Average interest earning assets $ 25,656



$ 25,269



$ 27,178



$ 27,100



$ 25,738

Net interest margin 3.00 %

2.90 %

2.82 %

2.78 %

2.78 % Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase 0.04 %

0.16 %

0.20 %

0.20 %

0.16 % Adjusted net interest margin 3.04 %

3.06 %

3.02 %

2.98 %

2.94 %

