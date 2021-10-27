Cargo Transporters, Inc. Announces Pay and PTO Increase for Drivers

CLAREMONT, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo Transporters, Inc., a regional and national carrier, is pleased to announce its third and largest driver pay and compensation increase for 2021. This pay increase will be effective November 7, 2021 for its Local, Short-Haul and Over-the-Road Drivers. In addition to the increase in Driver's pay, all employees will gain an additional week of Paid Time Off (PTO) beginning in 2022.

"During the last 18 months, our drivers have continued to make sure that our customers received their products, uninterrupted," says John Pope, Chairman. "Whether it was medical supplies, groceries, raw materials or other retail goods, our drivers were first to place themselves at risk with COVID-19 to make sure all these items got to their destinations. Without truck drivers, and those that support them, the ability for our nation to begin recovery would have been set back months, if not years. Our announcement today is to show our appreciation to the professional drivers who have dedicated themselves to making sure our economy and lives continue on," says Pope.

Cargo Transporters will increase solo driver pay an additional 2 cents per Rand McNally practical mile on all dispatched miles, increasing starting base pay to 54 cents per mile. Team Driver pay will increase 1 cent per mile on all dispatched miles. Additionally, Local and Short Haul pay will increase. Our All In pay will increase to 60 cents per mile. Along with these increases, maximum Wait Time pay, Layover and Breakdown pay have been adjusted upward.

Another exciting change, beginning January 1, 2022, employees will gain another week of PTO (paid time off). New employees starting with the company will accrue three weeks of PTO, gaining an additional week of PTO at 10, 20 and 30 year anniversaries.

Drivers with Cargo Transporters are also compensated more for miles driven, since the carrier calculates pay based on Practical Route miles, instead of industry standard, Household Good (HHG) shortest miles. HHG shortest miles are used by many trucking companies, however, Practical Route miles are on average 8% higher. Along with competitive pay, Cargo Transporters provides the most advanced equipment and a full-bodied benefit package that includes 401K with company match, health, dental, vision, life, accident/wellness insurance and short and long term disability insurance.

Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier operating nearly 500 trucks serving the continental U.S. Based in North Carolina, the company operates terminals in Claremont, Charlotte and Rocky Mount. The company employs over 600 people.

