Cacique®, LLC Named One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces In Manufacturing & Production™ By Fortune Magazine Fortune Named Cacique as One of the Best Companies to Work for in the Country Based on Anonymous Employee Surveys Through Great Place to Work® in Which "Family," "Team," and "Care" Emerged as Key Themes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cacique®, LLC, one of the country's top authentic Mexican food brands, has ranked #15 in the U.S. as one of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by Fortune magazine. The highly competitive ranking follows the company's general certification as a Great Place to Work for the fourth year running this past spring, which unlocked the possibility for Cacique to be considered for related distinctions from Fortune. This is Cacique's second time being named on the publication's prestigious Manufacturing & Production list.

Fortune selected Cacique as one of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by gathering and analyzing anonymous survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To determine its selections, the publication derives its company rankings from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Here's what employees had to say about working at Cacique in their most recent responses:

88% say Cacique is a great place to work, compared to fifty-nine percent at a typical U.S.-based company

91% say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

90% want to work at Cacique for a long time

90% are proud to tell others they work at Cacique

"At Cacique, we see our employees as an extension of our family and being included on Fortune's highly competitive Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list for a second-year running makes it clear our team members feel the same way," said Gil de Cardenas, CEO at Cacique, LLC. "We strive to keep family at the core of everything we do – it's one of the Four Pillars our company was built upon – and the positive feedback received during the award submission is proof that we are living our values every day."

As part of the analysis Fortune bases its rankings upon, Great Place to Work utilizes the Trust Index survey to uncover consistencies in employees' anonymous comments, and the word that came to the forefront was, in fact, "Family," which – along with Quality, Integrity and Authenticity – is one of the Four Pillars that still guide the company today. The full summary of the collective feedback can be found here.

"The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production have shown incredible care for their employees," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In 2020 and beyond, these companies rewarded the hard and unrelenting work of their employees by creating a safe space for them to thrive in their careers and in their personal lives."

For more than 45 years, Cacique has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products, including Mexican cheeses, creams, chorizos, salsas and yogurts. To learn more about Cacique, visit https://www.caciqueinc.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/cacique.



About Cacique®, LLC

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique is now one of the country's top Hispanic food brands - the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Cacique remains dedicated to producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique's line of products, please visit caciqueinc.com or call (800) 521-6987.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

