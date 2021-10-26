VetSuccess launches new veterinary business intelligence solution to address preventive care compliance challenges Data experts at VetSuccess simplify compliance monitoring via laser-focused monthly Compliance Tracker for veterinary practices.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary practices now have an easy way to monitor patient compliance with preventive care thanks to the Compliance Tracker , a new business intelligence tool from VetSuccess. This monthly subscription-based report highlights key metrics and provides critical insight into whether clients are following a practice's preventive care recommendations.

Thanks to a direct practice management software connection and proprietary mapping system, the data experts at VetSuccess are able to accurately report on veterinary practice patient compliance in eight key areas of preventive healthcare: annual physical exams, wellness bloodwork, heartworm testing, fecal testing, core vaccines, lifestyle vaccines, parasiticide compliance, and dental prophylaxis.

"The Compliance Tracker has been years in the making and is certainly a labor of love," says VetSuccess Managing Director Katie McClean. "We're proud to be able to put our veterinary data expertise to good use, giving practices a clear and easy way to monitor and take action on patient compliance."

Clear visuals and interactive filters allow veterinary practice managers and owners to drill into their compliance trends over time, plus track conversion rate by doctor for each wellness service.

Benchmarks allow practices to gain perspective and compare their performance with that of other area practices. Trendlines help practice's answer the question "Is this number good?" by looking at their practice's past performance. Four bonus appendices featuring client and non-compliant patient data make it easy for practices to take action to increase compliance.

According to former veterinary practice manager and current VetSuccess Product Manager, Sarah Susut, "The Compliance Tracker is one of those critical, time-saving reports that I wish I had when I was actively managing a busy practice."

Since 2011, VetSuccess has perfected the art and science of veterinary data analysis, delivering reliable, consistent, and easy-to-understand metrics for the veterinary profession. The data experts at VetSuccess simplify and normalize complex layers of practice management codes into clear, actionable data and metrics.

To learn more about VetSuccess and the Compliance Tracker , visit www.vetsuccess.com .

About VetSuccess

VetSuccess ( Vetsuccess.com ) provides practice performance reports, dashboards, and automated marketing solutions for veterinary practices and industry partners. As the industry's definitive data experts, VetSuccess makes sense of veterinary data and turns it into actionable information, metrics, and benchmarks. A subsidiary of Vetsource, VetSuccess harnesses the power of data to help veterinary practices and partners stay one step ahead of the curve.

