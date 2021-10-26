Simply, Inc. Announces the New Lineup of Apple Products for Sale Online and in its 53 Simply Mac Stores

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company"), Apple's largest Premier Partner in the U.S., announced that recently introduced Apple products are now available for sale on the Simply Mac eCommerce platform, as well as in its 53 Simply Mac stores. On October 18th, Apple announced new editions to their MacBook Pro, AirPod, and HomePod mini lineups. The MacBook Pro announcement included the introduction of the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors that provide the new Macs with unprecedented performance and battery life. In addition, the new 14" and 16" MacBook Pros include the return of HDMI and SD Card slots, providing customers with expanded connectivity, as well as a Liquid Retina display, the best camera ever included in a Mac, and the return of MagSafe charging. Apple also announced two additions to their audio hardware line up with the 3rd Generation AirPods and some additional HomePod mini color options. The 3rd Generation AirPods incorporate spatial surround sound audio improvements, an adaptive equalizer that tunes the music to the listener, and a longer battery life with faster charging. The HomePod mini, that provides room-filling sound, an intelligent assistance, and pairs to all Apple devices, will now come in three new colors: orange, yellow, and blue.

Commenting on the new Apple products, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "The MacBook Pro 14" and 16" computers and the 3rd Generation AirPods are available for pre-order immediately through our SimplyMac.com eCommerce platform, as well as in all 53 of our Simply Mac retail locations, with ship times expected this week. Pairing these new products with our Affirm Financing capabilities allows our customers to get the latest Apple technology now and spread their payments over 6, 12, or 18 months. Per the Apple announcement, the HomePod mini will be released at a later date and we will commence taking customer orders at that time. We could not be more excited about the upgrades to the Apple laptop and audio lineups just in time for the holiday season. With many of our new locations going through their first holiday, we look forward to having all of the new products on display and in stock for immediate purchase and enjoyment."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 53 retail stores in 18 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to the offering and availability of the entire suite of Apple products, including the newly announced products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in its retail stores, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual availability and results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by Apple and other third parties, as well as supply chain constraints. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 30, 2021, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

