Famous Announces Laura Haines as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous, the company that empowers everyone to create and sell anything online, no design or coding skills required, announced today the appointment of Laura Haines as Chief Product Officer. Haines will bring her extensive product management knowledge and expertise to further elevate the Famous product into a versatile and popular tool that anyone can use for ecommerce.

Previously, Haines was the General Manager of Global Partnerships and Products at graphic design platform Canva, where she oversaw the company's entire print product and partner portfolio, which spanned sales, marketing, growth, engineering and product departments. Earlier, Haines held various product leadership roles for companies in the customer engagement software and travel technology industries, where she managed the entire product lifecycle, from development to launch.

"Establishing a well-designed ecommerce site is the backbone for any retail merchant - yet despite continued uptick in consumer demand to purchase online, creating a website, digital marketing campaign or unveiling a product online can be very time-consuming and complicated," said Laura Haines, Chief Product Officer. "I've been impressed by how Famous unlocks this for everyone - from business owners, marketing managers, to designers - with a one-stop-shop to create a memorable ecommerce site to close the gap from creation to conversion. I'm excited to further enhance Famous' product and make it a central tool that users love."

"Laura's extensive background in product management and partnerships make her a perfect addition to our next stage of growth," said Aaron Day, CEO of Famous. "As Famous looks to be the design tool for individuals and businesses of all sizes, Laura's depth of product know-how will allow us to expand our design tool features, innovations, and market reach."

To learn more about Famous' platform capabilities or start a free trial, visit www.famous.co.

About Famous

Famous is a no-code mobile ecommerce design platform that enables merchants, creatives, and business owners to captivate their customers through beautiful, engaging, and immersive designs, leading to lower bounce rates, higher conversion rates, and increased customer loyalty. Famous makes it easy to create and customize, with little to no technical expertise required. We believe that the future of ecommerce lives on mobile and we give brands the ability to convey their unique stories and cultivate a deeper connection with customers to sell their products in the best way possible. For more information, visit www.famous.co.

