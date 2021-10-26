4ocean Embarks on Partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. to Collaborate on Global Ocean-Positive Sustainability Initiatives

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4ocean, a purpose-driven B Corp with a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis, is pleased to announce a partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand for the United States Polo Association (USPA). The two entities will work together towards ocean-positive sustainability beginning this month and during this first year of a planned multi-year collaboration.

Over the next year of the partnership, U.S. Polo Assn. will purchase 4ocean Pound+ Services which will directly result in 60,000 lbs. of plastic pulled from ocean, rivers, and coastlines across the world.

Alex Schulze, founder of 4ocean, said: "We are excited to partner with U.S. Polo Assn. in our passion to solve the ocean plastics crisis, one pound at a time. This initiative to pull 60,000 lbs. from the ocean is a demonstration of a serious commitment to the environment and we look forward to working together on our shared goals in the coming year."

This meaningful partnership is a component of U.S. Polo Assn.'s overarching sustainability initiative, USPA Life, which works towards reducing the impact of our business on people and the planet for future generations and includes a global selection of apparel, footwear and accessories with sustainable attributes.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is taking a global and holistic approach to our long-term sustainability journey with USPA Life," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We want our consumers across 190 countries to know that we are working to improve our global footprint in a variety of ways, including partnering with outstanding organizations like 4ocean that share our mission and vision."

About 4ocean

4ocean is a purpose-driven business with a mission to help end the ocean plastic crisis by cleaning the ocean and coastlines while stopping the inflow of plastic. With the goal of creating an economy around cleaning the ocean, 4ocean has built a sustainable business model that allows the company to fund cleanups, utilize the latest technology and make a monthly donation to marine conservation organizations. Ocean cleanups are funded entirely through product purchases, removing one pound of trash for every item sold, for a total of over 18 million pounds to date. 4ocean prioritizes engaging coastal communities, which creates jobs and adds revenue to local economies while changing the demand from catching fish to catching plastic. The solution to ending ocean plastic pollution lies in stopping it on land before it enters the ocean, which is why 4ocean is educating consumers about ways to reduce their single-use plastic consumption.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce. U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

