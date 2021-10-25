Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $3.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 8.86% and 0.97% compared to 9.82% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2021. This is the 108th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were pleased to see that, absent the approximately $125.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs this quarter, loans outstanding grew approximately $14.0 million, or 0.14%. In addition, $17.2 million of classified loans refinanced out of the bank which contributed to the $30.3 million decrease in nonperforming assets while our delinquencies continue to remain very low. As a result of these credit improvements, we continued to release credit loss reserves that were built up last year during COVID-19."

Mr. Seiffert continued "Although challenges continue with net interest income due to the low interest rate environment and falling yields, interest income during the current quarter was augmented by $4.0 million of PPP fee accretion. In addition, noninterest income stabilized during the most recent quarter having absorbed approximately $1.0 million less per month in interchange revenue since August of last year as a result of the negative impact of the Durbin amendment for all institutions with over $10.0 billion in assets. Finally, core noninterest expense has remained flat over the last five quarters as the result of our continued efforts focused on expense control."

Net interest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 4.9%, to $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $103.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, largely due to a $9.8 million, or 9.1%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $551.4 million, or 5.1%, in the average balance of loans. Contributing to this decrease in average balances were $580.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs since September 30 of last year. Also contributing to lower interest income was a decrease in the average loan yield to 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease of $3.9 million, or 46.2%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in net interest margin to 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $11.2 million to a current period credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision expense of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to a release in the allowance for credit losses as economic forecasts continue to improve and classified assets declined. Total classified loans decreased by $73.4 million, or 16.0%, to $384.4 million, or 3.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 from $457.8 million, or 4.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $7.5 million, or 20.4%, to $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $7.1 million, or 64.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.3 million, or 98.1%, to $44,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021. Lastly, service charges and fees decreased $1.2 million, or 8.0%, to $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $14.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the impact of being subject to the Durbin amendment on interchange revenue. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in trust and other financial services income of $1.8 million, or 33.6%, to $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as a result of increases in both trust and brokerage advisory services. In addition, there was an increase in other operating income of $1.3 million, or 62.6%, to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 primarily as a result of fees earned from debit/credit card volume-based incentives.

Noninterest expense decreased by $767,000, or 0.9%, to $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $86.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was due to a decline in a majority of the noninterest expense categories. Processing expenses decreased $1.5 million, or 10.1%, to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Merger related expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 100.0%, due to expenses incurred in the prior year as a result of the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.6%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to increases in health insurance and other benefit costs, regular merit expense increases and the addition of strategic personnel. In addition, there was an increase in other expenses of $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily due to an increase in the unfunded reserve as a result of an increase in undrawn commitments in the commercial real estate and construction portfolios.

The provision for income taxes increased by $2.3 million, or 27.5%, to $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase in income taxes was due to an increase in the annual effective tax rate for 2021 as the prior year had a greater percentage of net income generated by tax free or tax efficient earning assets.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,090,485



736,277



656,749

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,587,105, $1,375,685 and $1,385,835, respectively) 1,583,715



1,398,941



1,409,150

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $609,777, $179,666 and $16,168, respectively) 618,395



178,887



15,333

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,292,595



2,314,105



2,081,232













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 27,411



58,786



25,140

Residential mortgage loans 2,962,110



3,009,335



3,118,229

Home equity loans 1,350,348



1,467,736



1,484,365

Consumer loans 1,816,836



1,507,993



1,487,083

Commercial real estate loans 3,162,551



3,345,889



3,319,743

Commercial loans 879,712



1,191,110



1,347,292

Total loans receivable 10,198,968



10,580,849



10,781,852

Allowance for credit losses (109,767)



(134,427)



(140,209)

Loans receivable, net 10,089,201



10,446,422



10,641,643













FHLB stock, at cost 14,567



21,748



23,171

Accrued interest receivable 26,995



35,554



36,916

Real estate owned, net 809



2,232



2,575

Premises and equipment, net 155,740



161,538



166,919

Bank-owned life insurance 254,871



253,951



252,621

Goodwill 380,997



382,279



386,044

Other intangible assets, net 14,041



19,936



21,601

Other assets 159,419



168,503



176,083

Total assets $ 14,389,235



13,806,268



13,788,805

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,052,115



2,716,224



2,641,234

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,926,351



2,755,950



2,663,878

Money market deposit accounts 2,584,424



2,437,539



2,396,567

Savings deposits 2,271,496



2,047,424



2,022,918

Time deposits 1,387,827



1,642,096



1,732,022

Total deposits 12,222,213



11,599,233



11,456,619













Borrowed funds 126,496



159,715



274,939

Subordinated debt 123,486



123,329



123,277

Junior subordinated debentures 128,989



128,794



128,729

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 26,951



45,230



29,755

Accrued interest payable 589



2,054



1,002

Other liabilities 198,743



209,210



227,253

Total liabilities 12,827,467



12,267,565



12,241,574

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,521,344, 127,019,452, and 127,801,297 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,265



1,270



1,278

Additional paid-in capital 1,008,099



1,015,502



1,023,827

Retained earnings 604,787



555,480



544,695

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,383)



(33,549)



(22,569)

Total shareholders' equity 1,561,768



1,538,703



1,547,231

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,389,235



13,806,268



13,788,805













Equity to assets 10.85 %

11.14 %

11.22 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.34 %

8.48 %

8.52 % Book value per share $ 12.34



12.11



12.11

Tangible book value per share* $ 9.22



8.95



8.92

Closing market price per share $ 13.28



12.74



9.20

Full time equivalent employees 2,404



2,421



2,523

Number of banking offices 170



170



213



* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 97,475



95,255



102,318



105,681



107,241

Mortgage-backed securities 5,840



5,680



4,200



4,551



4,652

Taxable investment securities 649



693



634



471



427

Tax-free investment securities 628



594



575



656



655

FHLB stock dividends 71



138



116



192



218

Interest-earning deposits 352



192



183



178



221

Total interest income 105,015



102,552



108,026



111,729



113,414

Interest expense:

















Deposits 4,540



4,773



5,514



6,714



8,443

Borrowed funds 2,056



2,050



2,054



2,127



1,437

Total interest expense 6,596



6,823



7,568



8,841



9,880

Net interest income 98,419



95,729



100,458



102,888



103,534

Provision for credit losses (4,354)



—



(5,620)



(2,230)



6,818

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 102,773



95,729



106,078



105,118



96,716

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (46)



(105)



(21)



75



(12)

Service charges and fees 13,199



12,744



12,394



13,074



14,354

Trust and other financial services income 7,182



7,435



6,484



5,722



5,376

Insurance commission income 44



1,043



2,546



2,034



2,331

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 247



166



(42)



114



(32)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,332



1,639



1,736



1,330



1,576

Mortgage banking income 3,941



3,811



6,020



7,120



11,055

Gain on sale of insurance business —



25,327



—



—



—

Other operating income 3,287



2,648



2,836



2,654



2,022

Total noninterest income 29,186



54,708



31,953



32,123



36,670

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 49,063



48,894



47,239



48,209



47,371

Premises and occupancy costs 7,745



7,410



8,814



7,614



8,342

Office operations 4,143



3,317



3,165



4,009



4,626

Collections expense 411



303



616



893



1,264

Processing expenses 13,517



15,151



13,456



12,186



15,042

Marketing expenses 2,102



2,101



1,980



1,994



2,147

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,184



1,353



1,307



1,651



1,498

Professional services 4,295



4,231



4,582



3,599



3,246

Amortization of intangible assets 1,321



1,433



1,594



1,664



1,781

Real estate owned expense 94



85



75



64



111

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense —



632



9



7,238



1,414

Other expenses 2,227



1,422



3,354



3,728



27

Total noninterest expense 86,102



86,332



86,191



92,849



86,869

Income before income taxes 45,857



64,105



51,840



44,392



46,517

Income tax expense 10,794



15,138



11,603



9,327



8,467

Net income $ 35,063



48,967



40,237



35,065



38,050





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.28



0.38



0.32



0.28



0.30

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27



0.38



0.32



0.28



0.30





















Annualized return on average equity 8.86 %

12.58 %

10.61 %

9.00 %

9.82 % Annualized return on average assets 0.97 %

1.37 %

1.17 %

1.01 %

1.09 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 11.92 %

16.66 %

14.31 %

12.27 %

13.28 %



















Efficiency ratio ** 66.44 %

67.35 %

63.88 %

62.18 %

59.68 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.33 %

2.35 %

2.45 %

2.42 %

2.39 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 295,048



305,226

Mortgage-backed securities 15,720



12,865

Taxable investment securities 1,976



1,514

Tax-free investment securities 1,797



1,404

FHLB stock dividends 325



789

Interest-earning deposits 727



541

Total interest income 315,593



322,339

Interest expense:





Deposits 14,827



29,182

Borrowed funds 6,160



4,317

Total interest expense 20,987



33,499

Net interest income 294,606



288,840

Provision for credit losses (9,974)



86,205

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 304,580



202,635

Noninterest income:





Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (172)



161

Gain on sale of loans —



1,302

Service charges and fees 38,337



42,539

Trust and other financial services income 21,101



15,200

Insurance commission income 3,633



7,098

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 371



(220)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 4,707



3,860

Mortgage banking income 13,772



24,271

Gain on sale of insurance business 25,327



—

Other operating income 8,771



5,931

Total noninterest income 115,847



100,142

Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 145,196



130,166

Premises and occupancy costs 23,969



23,008

Office operations 10,625



11,719

Collections expense 1,330



2,382

Processing expenses 42,124



37,864

Marketing expenses 6,183



5,701

Federal deposit insurance premiums 3,844



3,116

Professional services 13,108



8,883

Amortization of intangible assets 4,348



5,192

Real estate owned expense 254



295

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 641



13,551

Other expenses 7,003



12,766

Total noninterest expense 258,625



254,643

Income before income taxes 161,802



48,134

Income tax expense 37,535



8,345

Net income $ 124,267



39,789









Basic earnings per share $ 0.98



0.34

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.97



0.34









Annualized return on average equity 10.67 %

3.33 % Annualized return on average assets 1.17 %

0.42 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 14.24 %

4.66 %







Efficiency ratio ** 65.86 %

60.65 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.38 %

2.50 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 2,015



189



164



21



1,128

Home equity loans 1,267



170



268



154



366

Consumer loans 1,465



188



225



207



234

Commercial real estate loans 111,075



138,820



146,304



20,317



22,610

Commercial loans 17,021



17,545



6,361



16,027



6,488

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 132,843



156,912



153,322



36,726



30,826

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 99



68



1,261



647



60

Home equity loans 328



229



340



338



445

Consumer loans 152



230



254



301



230

Commercial real estate loans 205



1,589



965



1,416



692

Commercial loans 102



406



1,538



87



57

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 886



2,522



4,358



2,789



1,484

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 527



207



813



767



576

Home equity loans 142



310



417



190



618

Consumer loans 291



297



649



583



781

Commercial real estate loans 419



198



1,877



714



2,745

Commercial loans 170



21



7,919



48



15

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,549



1,033



11,675



2,302



4,735

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 8,069



10,007



9,333



14,489



14,750

Home equity loans 4,745



6,256



7,044



8,441



7,845

Consumer loans 2,184



2,341



3,625



5,473



5,352

Commercial real estate loans 25,562



23,564



29,737



25,287



35,496

Commercial loans 1,104



4,126



4,860



7,325



6,310

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 41,664



46,294



54,599



61,015



69,753

Total nonaccrual loans $ 176,942



206,761



223,954



102,832



106,798

Total nonaccrual loans $ 176,942



206,761



223,954



102,832



106,798

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 386



302



197



585



495

Nonperforming loans 177,328



207,063



224,151



103,417



107,293

Real estate owned, net 809



1,353



1,738



2,232



2,575

Nonperforming assets $ 178,137



208,416



225,889



105,649



109,868

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 12,858



8,951



7,390



10,704



17,120

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 13,664



18,480



20,120



21,431



17,684

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 26,522



27,431



27,510



32,135



34,804





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.74 %

2.01 %

2.16 %

0.98 %

1.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.24 %

1.46 %

1.58 %

0.77 %

0.80 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.08 %

1.14 %

1.20 %

1.27 %

1.30 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.09 %

1.17 %

1.24 %

1.32 %

1.36 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 61.90 %

56.66 %

55.32 %

129.99 %

130.68 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2021

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,972,489



—



17,032



—



—



2,989,521

Home equity loans

1,342,479



—



7,869



—



—



1,350,348

Consumer loans

1,812,360



—



4,476



—



—



1,816,836

Total Personal Banking

6,127,328



—



29,377



—



—



6,156,705

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592



63,034



299,925



—



—



3,162,551

Commercial loans

813,665



10,976



55,071



—



—



879,712

Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257



74,010



354,996



—



—



4,042,263

Total loans

$ 9,740,585



74,010



384,373



—



—



10,198,968

At June 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,937,418



—



17,133



—



—



2,954,551

Home equity loans

1,367,765



—



8,463



—



—



1,376,228

Consumer loans

1,741,872



—



3,359



—



—



1,745,231

Total Personal Banking

6,047,055



—



28,955



—



—



6,076,010

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734



73,167



360,288



—



—



3,215,189

Commercial loans

943,665



11,266



63,850



—



—



1,018,781

Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399



84,433



424,138



—



—



4,233,970

Total loans

$ 9,772,454



84,433



453,093



—



—



10,309,980

At March 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,950,103



—



21,575



—



—



2,971,678

Home equity loans

1,396,757



—



10,767



—



—



1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,547,502



—



6,853



—



—



1,554,355

Total Personal Banking

5,894,362



—



39,195



—



—



5,933,557

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082



120,345



368,009



—



—



3,289,436

Commercial loans

1,061,884



22,623



60,540



—



—



1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966



142,968



428,549



—



—



4,434,483

Total loans

$ 9,757,328



142,968



467,744



—



—



10,368,040

At December 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,042,544



—



25,577



—



—



3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



—



12,262



—



—



1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



—



8,989



—



—



1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



—



46,828



—



—



6,043,850

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705



108,021



385,163



—



—



3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498



41,278



57,334



—



—



1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203



149,299



442,497



—



—



4,536,999

Total loans

$ 9,942,225



149,299



489,325



—



—



10,580,849

At September 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,117,442



—



25,927



—



—



3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



—



12,446



—



—



1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



—



8,974



—



—



1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



—



47,347



—



—



6,114,817

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611



110,073



359,059



—



—



3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255



40,631



51,406



—



—



1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866



150,704



410,465



—



—



4,667,035

Total loans

$ 10,173,336



150,704



457,812



—



—



10,781,852







* Includes $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, $31.3 million, and $34.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively. ** Includes $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, $153.2 million, and $129.2 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2021

*

June 30,

2021

*

March 31,

2021

*

December 31,

2020

*

September 30,

2020

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 17



$ 765



— %

13



$ 606



— %

248



$ 22,236



0.7 %

315



$ 28,797



0.9 %

17



$ 736



— % Home equity loans 101



3,351



0.2 %

91



3,677



0.3 %

84



3,334



0.2 %

138



4,763



0.3 %

129



4,984



0.3 % Consumer loans 576



6,146



0.3 %

532



5,571



0.3 %

535



5,732



0.4 %

1,279



10,574



0.7 %

1,078



8,586



0.6 % Commercial real estate loans 19



2,004



0.1 %

13



2,857



0.1 %

33



12,240



0.4 %

43



10,923



0.3 %

28



5,090



0.2 % Commercial loans 10



692



0.1 %

15



686



0.1 %

16



3,032



0.3 %

37



6,405



0.5 %

19



1,797



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 723



$ 12,958



0.1 %

664



$ 13,397



0.1 %

916



$ 46,574



0.4 %

1,812



$ 61,462



0.6 %

1,271



$ 21,193



0.2 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 55



$ 4,907



0.2 %

58



$ 4,051



0.1 %

26



$ 2,062



0.1 %

84



$ 5,083



0.2 %

65



$ 4,788



0.2 % Home equity loans 29



1,024



0.1 %

36



1,502



0.1 %

31



953



0.1 %

47



1,656



0.1 %

56



1,860



0.1 % Consumer loans 180



1,757



0.1 %

181



1,988



0.1 %

169



1,868



0.1 %

322



2,742



0.2 %

323



3,049



0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 8



1,170



— %

9



1,335



— %

14



7,609



0.2 %

11



1,615



— %

14



4,212



0.1 % Commercial loans 2



170



— %

2



27



— %

12



8,979



0.8 %

10



864



0.1 %

7



357



— % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 274



$ 9,028



0.1 %

286



$ 8,903



0.1 %

252



$ 21,471



0.2 %

474



$ 11,960



0.1 %

465



$ 14,266



0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 95



$ 8,069



0.3 %

115



$ 10,007



0.3 %

121



$ 9,333



0.3 %

168



$ 14,489



0.5 %

168



$ 14,750



0.5 % Home equity loans 119



4,745



0.4 %

146



6,256



0.5 %

176



7,044



0.5 %

207



8,441



0.6 %

193



7,845



0.5 % Consumer loans 308



2,568



0.1 %

356



2,643



0.2 %

454



3,822



0.2 %

720



6,058



0.4 %

696



5,847



0.4 % Commercial real estate loans 59



25,562



0.8 %

83



23,564



0.7 %

113



29,737



0.9 %

119



25,287



0.8 %

136



35,496



1.1 % Commercial loans 10



1,104



0.1 %

18



4,126



0.4 %

31



4,860



0.4 %

37



7,325



0.6 %

34



6,310



0.5 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 591



$ 42,048



0.4 %

718



$ 46,596



0.5 %

895



$ 54,796



0.5 %

1,251



$ 61,600



0.6 %

1,227



$ 70,248



0.7 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,588



$ 64,034



0.6 %

1,668



$ 68,896



0.7 %

2,063



$ 122,841



1.2 %

3,537



$ 135,022



1.3 %

2,963



$ 105,707



1.0 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, $6.6 million, and $20.3 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Beginning balance $ 117,330



123,997



134,427



140,209



140,586

Provision (4,354)



—



(5,620)



(2,230)



6,818

Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,263)



(770)



(855)



(407)



(129)

Charge-offs home equity (1,474)



(379)



(228)



(58)



(88)

Charge-offs consumer (2,148)



(2,401)



(2,603)



(2,623)



(3,356)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,581)



(3,964)



(4,626)



(2,770)



(532)

Charge-offs commercial (412)



(1,161)



(54)



(156)



(4,892)

Recoveries 3,669



2,008



3,556



2,462



1,802

Ending balance $ 109,767



117,330



123,997



134,427



140,209

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.12 %

0.26 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.27 %





























































Nine months ended September 30, 2021

2021

2020 Beginning balance $ 134,427



57,941

CECL adoption —



10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —



8,845

Provision (9,974)



86,205

Charge-offs residential mortgage (2,888)



(510)

Charge-offs home equity (2,081)



(550)

Charge-offs consumer (7,152)



(10,035)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (10,171)



(1,553)

Charge-offs commercial (1,627)



(16,056)

Recoveries 9,233



5,130

Ending balance $ 109,767



140,209

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.19 %

0.32 %













September 30, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,756,383



6,886



233,138



1,101



2,989,521



7,987

Home equity loans 1,122,611



4,748



227,737



1,545



1,350,348



6,293

Consumer loans 1,655,827



13,914



161,009



1,617



1,816,836



15,531

Personal Banking Loans 5,534,821



25,548



621,884



4,263



6,156,705



29,811

Commercial real estate loans 2,594,414



49,842



568,137



11,855



3,162,551



61,697

Commercial loans 786,111



11,832



93,601



6,427



879,712



18,259

Commercial Banking Loans 3,380,525



61,674



661,738



18,282



4,042,263



79,956

Total Loans $ 8,915,346



87,222



1,283,622



22,545



10,198,968



109,767



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Quarter ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 2,959,794



25,398



3.43 %

$ 2,935,034



25,609



3.49 %

$ 3,007,439



26,366



3.51 %

$ 3,089,916



27,503



3.56 %

$ 3,176,436



28,769



3.62 % Home equity loans 1,356,131



11,993



3.51 %

1,380,794



12,232



3.55 %

1,432,009



12,815



3.63 %

1,472,527



13,535



3.66 %

1,479,429



13,732



3.69 % Consumer loans 1,728,563



16,220



3.72 %

1,589,739



14,555



3.67 %

1,463,284



14,566



4.04 %

1,444,860



15,874



4.37 %

1,437,828



15,851



4.39 % Commercial real estate loans 3,205,839



35,305



4.31 %

3,257,810



33,349



4.05 %

3,313,892



38,471



4.64 %

3,317,418



37,965



4.48 %

3,306,386



36,887



4.37 % Commercial loans 975,603



9,096



3.65 %

1,133,969



9,978



3.48 %

1,189,812



10,566



3.55 %

1,325,047



11,414



3.37 %

1,377,223



12,603



3.58 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,225,930



98,012



3.80 %

10,297,346



95,723



3.73 %

10,406,436



102,784



4.01 %

10,649,768



106,291



3.97 %

10,777,302



107,842



3.98 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,832,876



5,840



1.27 %

1,756,227



5,680



1.29 %

1,324,558



4,200



1.27 %

1,166,739



4,551



1.56 %

1,004,803



4,651



1.85 % Investment securities (c) (d) 348,619



1,466



1.68 %

364,414



1,466



1.61 %

331,358



1,381



1.67 %

252,898



1,380



2.18 %

216,081



1,336



2.47 % FHLB stock, at cost 21,607



71



1.31 %

23,107



138



2.40 %

21,811



116



2.17 %

23,346



192



3.27 %

25,595



218



3.39 % Other interest-earning deposits 905,130



352



0.15 %

810,741



192



0.09 %

801,119



183



0.09 %

632,494



178



0.11 %

791,601



221



0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 13,334,162



105,741



3.15 %

13,251,835



103,199



3.12 %

12,885,282



108,664



3.42 %

12,725,245



112,592



3.52 %

12,815,382



114,268



3.55 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,074,122











1,104,924











1,102,477











1,066,609











1,088,273









Total assets $ 14,408,284











$ 14,356,759











$ 13,987,759











$ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,271,365



603



0.11 %

$ 2,255,578



590



0.10 %

$ 2,118,030



625



0.12 %

$ 2,028,155



617



0.12 %

$ 2,015,604



648



0.13 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,890,905



414



0.06 %

2,840,949



407



0.06 %

2,783,429



429



0.06 %

2,699,515



476



0.07 %

2,680,591



763



0.11 % Money market deposit accounts 2,565,159



637



0.10 %

2,537,629



621



0.10 %

2,497,495



657



0.11 %

2,426,513



960



0.16 %

2,347,097



1,347



0.23 % Time deposits 1,423,041



2,886



0.80 %

1,493,947



3,155



0.85 %

1,583,525



3,803



0.97 %

1,676,094



4,660



1.11 %

1,782,350



5,685



1.27 % Borrowed funds (f) 131,199



154



0.47 %

131,240



150



0.46 %

143,806



154



0.43 %

229,109



213



0.37 %

419,375



411



0.55 % Subordinated debt (g) 123,513



1,277



4.10 %

123,443



1,264



4.11 %

123,357



1,258



4.14 %

123,283



1,256



4.05 %

1,340



306



N/M Junior subordinated debentures 128,946



625



1.90 %

128,882



636



1.95 %

128,817



642



1.99 %

128,752



659



2.00 %

128,658



720



2.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,534,128



6,596



0.27 %

9,511,668



6,823



0.29 %

9,378,459



7,568



0.33 %

9,311,421



8,841



0.38 %

9,375,015



9,880



0.42 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 3,058,819











3,036,202











2,805,206











2,675,986











2,703,266









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 244,402











247,930











265,667











253,966











284,440









Total liabilities 12,837,349











12,795,800











12,449,332











12,241,373











12,362,721









Shareholders' equity 1,570,935











1,560,959











1,538,427











1,550,481











1,540,934









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,408,284











$ 14,356,759











$ 13,987,759











$ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



99,145



2.87 %





96,376



2.84 %





101,096



3.09 %





103,751



3.14 %





104,388



3.13 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,800,034







2.97 %

$ 3,740,167







2.91 %

$ 3,506,823







3.18 %

$ 3,413,824







3.26 %

$ 3,440,367







3.26 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.40X









1.39X









1.37X









1.37X









1.37X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, 0.23%, and 0.29%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, 3.94%, and 3.96%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, 1.78%, and 2.00%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, 3.48%, and 3.52%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, 3.11%, and 3.10%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, 3.23%, and 3.23%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 2,967,248



77,373



3.48 %

$ 3,038,712



85,850



3.77 % Home equity loans 1,389,367



37,039



3.55 %

1,424,580



42,340



3.97 % Consumer loans 1,594,834



45,341



3.79 %

1,302,282



43,004



4.41 % Commercial real estate loans 3,258,785



107,124



4.32 %

3,071,047



102,918



4.40 % Commercial loans 1,099,010



29,640



3.54 %

1,084,739



32,727



3.96 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,309,244



296,517



3.83 %

9,921,360



306,839



4.13 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,639,749



15,720



1.28 %

796,739



12,865



2.15 % Investment securities (c) (d) 348,193



4,313



1.65 %

176,991



3,461



2.61 % FHLB stock, at cost 22,174



325



1.95 %

21,255



789



4.96 % Other interest-earning deposits 838,997



727



0.11 %

483,390



541



0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 13,158,357



317,602



3.22 %

11,399,735



324,495



3.80 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,094,117











1,190,283

































Total assets $ 14,252,474











$ 12,590,018

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,215,553



1,818



0.11 %

$ 1,837,624



2,023



0.15 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,838,822



1,250



0.06 %

2,342,748



2,882



0.16 % Money market deposit accounts 2,533,676



1,914



0.10 %

2,157,212



6,035



0.37 % Time deposits 1,499,583



9,845



0.87 %

1,691,168



18,243



1.44 % Borrowed funds (f) 135,369



458



0.45 %

344,007



1,415



0.55 % Subordinated debt (g) 123,438



3,799



4.10 %

450



306



N/M Junior subordinated debentures 128,882



1,903



1.94 %

125,988



2,595



2.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,475,323



20,987



0.30 %

8,499,197



33,499



0.53 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 2,967,672











2,250,864









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 252,587











243,705

































Total liabilities 12,695,582











10,993,766

































Shareholders' equity 1,556,892











1,596,252

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,252,474











$ 12,590,018

































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



296,615



2.92 %





290,996



3.27 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,683,034







3.01 %

$ 2,900,538







3.40 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39X









1.34X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.38%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.82% and 4.11%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.44% and 2.20%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.20% and 3.78%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 3.25%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.99% and 3.38%, respectively.

