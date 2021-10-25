New advances in treating anorexia--Answers to Anorexia from James Greenblatt, MD

New advances in treating anorexia--Answers to Anorexia from James Greenblatt, MD

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this updated edition of Answers to Anorexia (FriesenPress, September 24), psychiatrist James M. Greenblatt, MD, applies his extensive experience as an eating disorder expert of over 20 years and the very latest in scientific research to present a novel treatment model for anorexia nervosa.



Answers to Anorexia

Citing both his extensive clinical work as well as peer-reviewed research, Dr. Greenblatt explains that addressing the nutritional deficits that compromise brain function is a critical prerequisite to future treatment success.

This easy-to-read book, intended for clinicians and lay readers alike, extends current knowledge regarding the biology and psychology of anorexia…and from this knowledge distills a more comprehensive treatment model that will improve patient outcomes.

Answers to Anorexia is a long overdue book…It is easy to read, provides an overview of various treatment modalities, and adds the important new contribution of treating nutritional deficiencies in Anorexia. Used properly, this book is a true game changer.

—Carolyn Costin. The Carolyn Costin Institute

An unmatched resource in the eating disorder literature, this book is a lifesaver. Read it and you will believe two critical truths: hope is alive and recovery is possible.

—Margo Maine, PhD, FAED, CEDS

Dr. James Greenblatt is a board-certified clinical psychiatrist who has been in practice for over 35 years. He serves as Chief Medical Officer at Walden Behavioral Care and is a member of the Clinical Faculty at the Tufts University School of Medicine and Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine.

Dr. Greenblatt has dedicated himself to the pursuit of evidence-based approaches to the treatment of eating disorders for over 20 years.

His online platform, Psychiatry Redefined, offers continuing medical education programs for medical professionals as well as books and articles for consumers. This content substantially refines current paradigms of psychiatric treatment using evidence-based, biologically informed protocols of recovery and healing.

Answers to Anorexia is now available on Amazon. For more information, please visit www.jamesgreenblattmd.com .



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE James Greenblatt, MD