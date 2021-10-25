Educator Patricia Trejo Receives the 2021 ALAS Scholarship Sponsored by Curriculum Associates Trejo, administrative program planner for Hispanic/Latino studies at the School District of Palm Beach County, FL, receives $10,000 to support her continuing education

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS), in partnership with Curriculum Associates, recently named Patricia Trejo, administrative program planner for Hispanic/Latino studies at the School District of Palm Beach County in Florida, as the 2021 ALAS Scholarship recipient. Trejo will receive $10,000 toward her doctoral degree in educational leadership through the scholarship, which helps support the professional advancement of Latino administrators.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity Curriculum Associates provides by funding a $10,000 scholarship for an ALAS member," said Dr. Maria Armstrong, executive director of ALAS. "This year, Mrs. Patricia Trejo is a deserving recipient as she pursues her education in earning a doctoral degree. As a cofacilitator of our Linking Latina Leaders Network, she coordinates and promotes webinars that connect our ALAS members on topics of relevance and advocates for all children, with an emphasis on historically marginalized youth. ALAS is proud to have a member as dedicated to ALAS and her home state affiliate as she is."

Trejo is an accomplished educator who graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in political science and a minor degree in mass communications, and then from Nova Southeastern University with her master's degree in educational leadership. She has served in a number of roles throughout her 23-year career in public education, including teacher, learning team facilitator, assistant principal, and principal.

Now, in her current role, Trejo helps infuse Latino history and culture into the district's curriculum and instruction. She also provides professional development to teachers and administrators districtwide, organizes an annual Hispanic/Latino Studies Summer Institute, and collaborates with the community to help provide mentors for Latino youth, foster parental involvement, and assist with community outreach.

Additionally, Trejo currently serves as president for Florida ALAS, secretary for the state affiliates of ALAS, and a cofacilitator for the ALAS National Linking Latina Leaders Network. She is also a graduate of the Superintendents Leadership Academy Cohort X hosted by ALAS.

"As a Mexican migrant child and English Language Learner raised by immigrant parents who were farmworkers, I never thought I would be on the path to earning a doctoral degree in educational leadership," said Trejo. "I am touched and grateful to have been awarded the scholarship from [ALAS] and Curriculum Associates and to receive the incredible support I have from both organizations. I am inspired and look forward to making a greater impact by helping develop equitable learning experiences for all students."

"Patricia is a servant leader who has positively impacted so many students and educators throughout her years in public education," said Claudia Salinas, vice president of English learning at Curriculum Associates. "Alongside ALAS, we are proud to support her ongoing education and professional advancement as she takes this next step in her notable career."

Trejo was presented the ALAS Scholarship Award during the ALAS National Annual Education Summit earlier this month. This is the seventh consecutive year Curriculum Associates has partnered with ALAS on the scholarship.

To learn more about the ALAS Scholarship Awards, visit ALASEdu.org/About/17458-2/.

About the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS)

ALAS is committed to providing a perspective to all aspiring school and district administrators including superintendents through programs, services, advocacy, and networks rooted in Latino experiences and culture. ALAS has nearly 8,000 members across 18 state affiliates, with several more states soon to be a part of the ALAS familia. Our vision, mission, and goal is to provide leadership at the national level that ensures every school in America effectively serves the educational needs of all students with an emphasis on Latino and other historically marginalized youth through continuous professional learning, policy advocacy, and networking to share practices of promise for our students and the communities where we serve.

By the year 2026, Latino children will make up 30 percent of the school-age population. In the nation's largest states—California, Texas, Florida, and New York, all of whom are ALAS State Affiliates—Latinos already have reached that level. It is of vital interest to invest in the education of every child and the professional learning of all educators who serve Latino youth.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

