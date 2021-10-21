AXA XL Appoints Francisco Arias As Senior Underwriter, War, Terrorism & Political Violence

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Crisis Management and Specialty Risk business has appointed Francisco Arias as Senior Underwriter for War, Terrorism & Political Violence. Based in Atlanta, Ga., Mr. Arias reports to Morgan Shrubb, Head of Terrorism in the US.

In his role, Mr. Arias will be responsible for upholding the underwriting excellence and profitability the book of business, implementing strategy and best practices, and maintaining key broker and client relationships.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Shrubb, said: "Francisco brings specialized knowledge and excellent underwriting skills. Given the global nature of our clients' needs, his experience across multiple international markets is a great asset to our growing team."

Mr. Arias began his insurance career as a graduate trainee at Aspen Insurance rotating across departments including Energy and Construction Underwriting, Audit, Environmental Claims and Crisis Management Underwriting. He has also spent time in London with Terrorism Underwriters at Lloyds and as a Terrorism Underwriter in the US and Latin America markets. Most recently he served as a K&R business development and as Facultative Reinsurance broker in Latin America and the Caribbean for Marsh. He holds a degree in Criminal Justice from Johnson & Wales University and a Diploma in Risk and Insurance from Saint John's University.

AXA XL offers worldwide insurance for assets that are exposed to war, terrorism and political violence attacks. We help companies navigate through dynamic, complex and ever-changing global threats while considering the implications of legislation such as TRIPRA.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content:

SOURCE AXA XL