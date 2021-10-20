Veritran Becomes Entrust Technology Alliance Partner to Meet Critical Needs for the Financial Industry across the Americas

Veritran Becomes Entrust Technology Alliance Partner to Meet Critical Needs for the Financial Industry across the Americas

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran, a leading global Low-Code Platform provider, today announced a technology alliance partnership with Entrust, a leading global provider of trusted identities, payments and data protection. With this partnership, Veritran will offer clients Entrust Identity as a Service and Instant Financial Issuance solutions in concert with the Veritran Enterprise Low-Code Platform, enabling financial institutions to easily develop mobile banking apps that meet consumer expectations for seamless authentication and secure payment options.

Entrust

Financial institutions across the globe are grappling with a sharp increase in cyber threats, making robust security solutions vital for protecting the identities of consumers, preventing data breaches, and proactively identifying fraudulent transactions. At the same time, consumers expect more instantaneous, convenient experiences from their banks and credit unions. The Veritran and Entrust technology partnership combines the Veritran global expertise in developing mobile banking solutions through their enterprise Low-Code platform which accelerate construction and implementation times exponentially with proven identity and digital security from Entrust. The combined solution helps banks to compete in a digital-first world with a seamless and secure customer authentication and issuance experience.

"Customers expect secure, seamless interactions with their banks more than ever before, and we're excited to partner with Entrust to ensure that our clients will have the necessary tools to successfully deliver on those expectations," said Omar Arab, EVP of Corporate Business & Head of Global Alliances at Veritran. "This technology partnership will expand regional access to essential financial technologies such as identity management and issuance solutions, which are cornerstone integrations for our clients and a key facet of their security and customer experience strategies in the digital era."

"Today's technology ecosystems are increasingly complex and dynamic, and a technology alliance such as this allows us to enable financial institutions to meet their brand vision with a robust range of digital payment and security solutions," said James LaPalme, Vice President and General Manager, Identity at Entrust. "With Veritran offering its Low-Code platform with the Entrust identity assurance platform and digital issuance, together we can bring a more integrated and secure approach to financial institutions with the ease of working with one technology provider."

To learn more about Entrust Identity and Access Management solutions, visit: https://www.entrust.com/digital-security/identity-and-access-management/solutions/customer/consumer-banking.

For additional information about Entrust digital and physical Financial Issuance solutions, visit: https://www.entrust.com/issuance-systems/instant/financial-card.

To learn more about Veritran, visit: www.veritran.com. Or, if you are attending Money20/20 USA come see us at booth 4511.

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they're crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it's no wonder the world's most entrusted organizations trust us. To learn more, visit www.entrust.com.

About Veritran

At Veritran, we believe in improving our clients' business by making their customers' lives better. Through our enterprise Low-Code platform, we speed up and simplify the development of future-proofed immersive digital channels that create a top-notch user experience. We are innovation drivers serving companies worldwide, reaching millions of users, and running billions of secure transactions annually. For more information, visit www.veritran.com

(PRNewsfoto/VeriTran)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veritran