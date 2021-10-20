No-Shave November Chooses Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation as a 2021 Nonprofit Partner

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to retire your razors in support of families battling the deadliest and most common form of cancer in children under 15. The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is honored to be chosen as one of No-Shave November's 2021 benefiting nonprofits.

Since its inception in 2009, the Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc.'s No-Shave November has gone from a beloved tradition to one of the most notable fundraising campaigns benefiting the cancer community, raising over $12 million for cancer research, prevention, education, and awareness efforts. By expanding their list of benefiting nonprofits to include PBTF and other leaders in the cancer community, No-Shave November seeks to educate a greater number of individuals and provide additional support to patient families.

As recent research underscores, cancer affects children differently than it does adults. This is especially true for brain tumors. Yet, pediatric patients are often treated with therapies and protocols based on their adult counterparts. To truly change the outcome, "pediatric-first" research and patient support must be a priority.

"This year's No-Shavers have an incredible opportunity to change the lives of cancer's youngest warriors. With incidence rates of the deadliest childhood cancer on the rise, growing support for children battling brain tumors has never been more important or urgent," says Courtney Davies, PBTF's President and CEO. "We're grateful for allies like No-Shave November whose fundraising and hair-raising efforts will light the way to a cure for these children and their families."

"We're hoping our name helps bring more awareness to these incredible organizations," says Monica Hill, Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc. President and Co-founder. "No-Shave November has become synonymous with fundraising for cancer and we are extremely proud of that. If we can get our donors to see these nonprofits doing groundbreaking work from prevention to survivor support to researching for a cure…we think that will make a lasting impact."

Register or donate at www.no-shave.org/participate and choose 'Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation' from the 'Select Partnership' dropdown to support PBTF's mission. Visit www.curethekids.org to learn more about your impact.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

