Ekinops strengthens UK presence and signs Exertis as Local Distributor for its OneAccess brand

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, has strengthened its UK presence; expanding its sales team and signing a distribution agreement for its OneAccess-branded portfolio with Exertis, one of the country's largest and fastest growing technology distributors.

Market-proven by service providers globally, Ekinops' OneAccess portfolio provides a wide choice of innovative physical and virtualized solutions for enterprise network services. OneAccess-branded routers are deployed with OneOS6 built-in services, which means network functions such as SD-WAN can be activated on demand. This enables flexible, futureproof network management capabilities and accommodates diversifying and growing connectivity demands.

"As one of the UK's largest and most trusted technology distributors, we pride ourselves on our strong vendor partnerships to deliver quality, cost-effective solutions for our customers," says Tom Cox, Commercial Director Enterprise Division at Exertis. "Ekinops and its OneAccess portfolio embody these values. As a widely trusted, reliable and mature technology brand, we look forward to offering the OneAccess portfolio to our customers and facilitating truly next-gen network solutions."

Alongside its latest distribution agreement, Ekinops has also grown its UK and Ireland sales team.

"An agile, partnership-driven approach is at the heart of Ekinops' offering," commented Frank Dedobbeleer, Group Vice President Sales EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "To deliver this, it is vital that alongside a skilled regional sales presence, we have a distribution partner who shares our values."

"We pride ourselves on a strong global presence. In 2020, 63% of our total revenue came from international markets, an upward trend we intend to continue," added Frank Dedobbeleer. "The UK and Irish telecoms sector is undergoing a period of exciting growth and transformation, and enhancing our established presence and investments is key".

