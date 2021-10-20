Brightway Insurance Co-Founders are among Florida's most influential executives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance Co-Founders and brothers, David and Michael Miller, are among the state's most influential leaders recognized in Florida Trend magazine's Florida 500 publication. The magazine selects executives for its annual Florida 500 list based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, interviews and research.

(L to R) Florida Trend named brothers, Michael and David Miller, to its annual Florida 500 list. The brothers co-founded Brightway Insurance in Jacksonville, Florida, and started franchising in 2008. Today, the company has more than 300 locations in 26 states.

"David and I are honored and humbled to receive this recognition from Florida Trend," said Michael Miller, who is the President and CEO of Brightway. "When we set out on the journey that led us to establish Brightway in 2008, we looked at what the marketplace offered consumers and asked, "'What should be?'"

He continued, "From there, we developed a model that provides consumers what they want—more choice of top-rated insurance brands and expert counsel from a local Insurance Agent—and that empowers Agents with all-encompassing support so they can focus on their customers and building their business. Our Win, Win, Win operating mandate keeps everyone in the business financially aligned with our business partners and ensures everything we do must be a win for customers, a win for franchisees and a win for the company. That clarity coupled with the amazing work of our people have been the secret sauce to our growth and success."

Some of the recent milestones demonstrating their company's continued growth and success are:

Celebrating 13 years in business in August

Reaching $800 million in annualized written premium in May

Surpassing 300 franchise stores in May

Adding the 26th state to the Brightway franchise map

In addition to launching a successful company that has created nearly 1,300 jobs, the Millers are a passionate about making the Jacksonville community a great place to work, live and play.

Michael Miller

A member of the Jacksonville Civic Council and a Paul Harris Fellow and former member of Rotary International, Michael Miller has supported the United Way of Northeast Florida and the Jewish Community Alliance for many years, to include volunteering as a Life Coach to three mentees for Operation New Hope and three Stein Fellows at United Way. He spent many years on the board as well as serving as Vice Chair of the Jewish Community Alliance's Executive Committee. Michael Miller also advocates on behalf of the LGBTQ community by supporting: the LGBTQ Community Fund for Northeast Florida, the University of North Florida's LGBT Resource Center, the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida. He is currently a member of the JASMYN Advisory Board.

David Miller

A long-time supporter of the United Way of Northeast Florida, David Miller currently serves on the Senior Advisory Council for OneJax, and recently invested in the Sandy Miller Metrotown Institute, which brings youth from all over the city together to build character and develop future leaders. Over the years, David Miller has served on Leadership Jacksonville, the Chamber of Commerce, the Jacksonville Civic Council and the Jewish Community Alliance. Currently, he is working with VyStar CEO, Brian Wolfburg (who also is on the Florida 500), to lead the effort to make the 30+ mile Emerald Trail around downtown Jacksonville a reality. Additionally, he is working with Darnel Smith and other local leaders on Lift Jax to address poverty in the community.

In addition to earning a spot on the Florida 500, the Millers were inducted into the First Coast Business Hall of Fame earlier this year.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $860 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 327 offices across 26 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

Contact: Courtney Heidelberg, 904-405-1883

courtney.heidelberg@brightway.com

Brightway Insurance logo (PRNewsFoto/Brightway Insurance)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brightway Insurance