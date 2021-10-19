Virginia Beach-based East Coast Volleyball Club joins League One Volleyball

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, East Coast Volleyball Club joins the newly announced League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.

America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US.

LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Virginia Beach-based East Coast Volleyball Club (ECVC).

ECVC joins the LOVB ecosystem today alongside junior clubs in 10 other cities. In partnership with LOVB, ECVC will continue to provide access to best-in-class volleyball training, national resources for college scholarships, and mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches.

"LOVB amplifies our mission and vision of supporting female volleyball athletes and helping them reach maximum potential," says Craig Dooren, ECVC Executive Club Director. "Through LOVB we can brainstorm with the industry's most prominent leaders and club directors in the country and have access to a national portfolio of college coaches to assist in recruiting, which is remarkable. This partnership has energized our staff in so many ways, we can't wait to see what the future holds! Sky's the limit as this is the beginning of a massive network."

LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Danielle Scott (5x Olympian & 2x Silver Medalist), Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more.

With the support of ECVC, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game at all ages.

