Sweet Paris, the Famous Texan Crêperie & Café, to Open Multiple Locations in Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the Houston hot spot famous for its crêpes and brunch, is expanding to the state of Florida for the first time ever with four new locations. The franchise announced it has signed leases for two new restaurants in the Miami area, and has two more in development.

While Sweet Paris is widely known in Texas with 10 locations throughout the state, and 1 in Mexico, Ivette Escobar, Chief Development Officer for the brand for nearly a decade, saw an opportunity for growth in Miami and decided to relocate to the area to become a Sweet Paris strategic partner herself in two stores.

Sweet Paris will open their first location in Florida in Downtown Doral at 5335 NW 87th Ave. C101, 33178, with a second location opening at the Plaza at Coral Gables at 2901 Ponce de Leon, 33134.

"We are so excited to transport guests in Miami to our beautiful and delicious world of crêpes," said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris.

"Miami is the perfect market with its wonderful people and vibrant restaurant scene. We look forward to opening many Sweet Paris stores and to revive the art of eating crêpes in Florida," said Ivette Escobar, Chief Development Officer.

"Coral Gables is honored to welcome Sweet Paris to our city," said Julian Perez, the City's director of Economic Development. "It's always great to have new companies join us and am sure that residents are in for a treat."

"We are confident Sweet Paris is going to be a staple for years to come in Downtown Doral," said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, master developer of Downtown Doral. "Allison and Ivan have created an amazing restaurant brand that is going to resonate with our diverse locals as well as visitors from out of town seeking an incredible dining experience."

Founded in 2012 by Allison and her husband Ivan Chavez, Sweet Paris has been profiled by Forbes magazine and has been recognized by QSR Magazine as one the nation's top 40 emerging fast-casual restaurant concepts with under 40 locations across the country.

Sweet Paris is one of the hottest restaurant brands in Texas and is now expanding nationwide with its French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors. Allison and Ivan met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "revive the art of eating crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market.

Beyond both sweet and savory crêpes, Sweet Paris' menu features a variety of mouth-watering items, including waffles, salads, paninis, soups, milkshakes, mimosas and hot espresso and Nutella drinks. Families, friends and couples can enjoy artful and tasty food in a decadent setting for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner or dessert.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Founded in Houston, TX in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. With its Instagram-worthy interiors and menu items made from the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors, Sweet Paris crafts dishes that are as delicious as they are beautiful. On a mission to "revive the art of eating crêpes," Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com , @sweetparis on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/SweetParisCrepes . For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

