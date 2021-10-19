Netskope Launches Security Visionaries: A Podcast for Security Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced the debut of Security Visionaries, a new podcast for forward-thinking security and technology leaders. Launching with a 10-episode first season, the Security Visionaries podcasts offers a forum for vigorous discussion and practical advice for tackling cloud security, SASE, Security Service Edge (SSE), Zero Trust, ransomware prevention, and other topics critical to architecture, teams, technology, and growth in a cloud-centric, remote-first era of business.

"The global pandemic forced all technology leaders to confront a move to the cloud even faster than they had anticipated. That acceleration also means a once-in-a-decade opportunity to transform security and make it a true business enabler," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer, Netskope, and host of the Security Visionaries podcast. "The Security Visionaries podcast is for executives and practitioners that want practical ideas and a down-to-earth view of digital transformation and how to secure it. We're exploring big topics with some of the best security and technology minds in the world, and we're very excited to share them."

Hosted by Netskope's Jason Clark, the Security Visionaries podcast throughout Season 1 will focus on transformation, and how leading CIOs, CISOs, architects, networking leaders, analysts, and other practitioners are building the cloud-centric technology architecture of the next decade. The first two episodes of Season 1 release today and focus on design principles for security transformation. More podcast episodes will be released every two weeks heading into 2022.

The Security Visionaries podcast will be part of a long-term effort from Netskope called the Security Transformation Playbook: multi-platform effort combining written, audio, and video content to offer analysis, critical insights, and practical, no-nonsense ways to drive transformation with your team.

Adds Clark, "We're not promising to solve every last problem in security transformation, or pretend to know all the answers. We are promising to give you an open, honest, credible take on how to tackle transformation, given that so many of the voices you'll hear or read have lived through transformation as Fortune 100 CIOs, CISOs, networking leads, architects, SOC analysts, and overall practitioners. This is not a Netskope sales pitch, or a sales pitch from anyone else we bring on to chat with us. It's an open and ongoing conversation on the most important steps to take when considering your security transformation."

The Security Visionaries podcast is available today from Spotify , Apple , and other leading podcast services, and also streaming on Netskope.com . For more information, please go to the Security Transformation Playbook on Netskope.com.

Among other 2021 highlights, Netskope recently attracted $300 million in new investment , achieving a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion on top of rapid growth in what leading analysts estimate to be a $30 billion total addressable market by 2024.

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

