Legacy DCS Ranks on 2021 INC 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Real Estate Company's First Time on The List with 547% Revenue Growth in One Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy DCS, an innovative design and construction company, was recently named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. Last month, the publication released its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, where Legacy DCS ranks for its 3-year revenue growth of 547% percent. This is the first year that Legacy DCS is ranked in the coveted list of top U.S businesses.

Legacy/Ledgestone makes prestigious list.

As U.S housing demands continue to outpace housing starts at 9% below the historical average, Legacy DCS is helping investors and property developers design and construct award-winning communities with their Peak Performance Lifestyle Homes™ to capitalize on the demand for sustainable housing. Since opening in 2008, Legacy DCS has grown to become a family of companies with a full service, in-house team of expert building professionals. They formally announced to press this month the launch of a new division at the company, Ledgestone Development Group, utilizing vertical integration as a strategic business approach to optimize their growth. This year, they received "Best Neighborhood" and "Best Detached Community" at the 2021 Max Award for their recent project, The Isabella, and also made both history and headlines for the "first-ever, record-breaking sellout" at their new community, The Station at St. Elmo (Austin-American Stateman, May 2021).

Recognized as a "Top Woman Owned Business," Legacy DCS hired 14 women in the past year and is constantly seeking qualified candidates. Despite challenges such as COVID-19 and the scarcity of resources stunting growth for most businesses nationwide, Legacy DCS has continued to lead the real estate industry's highly competitive business environment with core values such as perseverance, doing the right thing, and teamwork.

Principal and Creative Director, Carrie Brewer, believes that Legacy DCS continues to succeed by creating a strong company culture where people want to come to work. CEO and President, Cass Brewer, is a dedicated leader who takes pride in the family legacy of superior quality construction that was passed onto him by his father. Together, they are changing lives with their extraordinary work.

For more information, visit legacydcs.com or legacy-family.com

For Media Inquiries, email media@ledgestonedevelopmentgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legacy DCS