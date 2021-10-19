Deloitte Digital Launches Ethos, a New Offering Helping Businesses Tackle Social Issues Through Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital, the experience consultancy, today announced Ethos, an ambitious new offering designed to help business leaders, including CMOs, CXOs and heads of product, develop breakthrough programs, products and campaigns related to global issues like racial and gender equity, sustainability, climate change and social welfare. The new offering builds on Deloitte Digital's ambition to elevate the human experience by bringing together societal issues specialists with consultants and strategists to develop scalable solutions to tackle society's most difficult challenges.

Ethos is guided by industry specialists such as Nathan Young, senior manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP, the offering's head of strategy; and Julius Tapper, manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP, head of inclusive innovation for Ethos. "As climate change and equity continue to be top of mind for U.S. consumers, it is imperative that brands consider investing in innovation around these topics," said Young. "Ethos is designed to give leaders the support they need to follow through on their purpose priorities and engage their audience with the change they're leading."

Ethos complements Deloitte's other existing and rapidly growing offerings in the purpose, DEI, ESG and sustainability domains. The Ethos offering comes to life through the collaboration of Deloitte's vast talent pool, from customer strategists to ethnographers and designers to technologists and DEI specialists.

"Today, employees and consumers are showing up as activists and expecting businesses to commit to and follow through on societal issues," said Stacy Kemp, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Ethos offering leader for Deloitte Digital. "Our new Ethos offering presents a gateway to CMOs, CXOs and heads of product to access Deloitte's services to help develop their customer-facing purpose agendas and actionable solutions."

Deloitte Digital is already engaged with more than a dozen Fortune 100 clients on projects spanning Ethos' five core capabilities:

Polycultural Research: Helping brands better understand the needs and motivations of their increasingly diverse audiences, their sociopolitical views, and the influence of online culture. Brand Purpose Strategy: Helping brands explore, define and align their brand purpose with the needs of the planet and the values of their customers. Inclusive Innovation: Helping brands develop new products and services that create a positive impact on the world and better consider the needs of systematically disadvantaged audiences. Equitable Experience: Helping brands develop new physical and digital experiences that engage audiences with their purpose-driven goals and campaigns. Sustainable Design: Helping brands improve the sustainability of existing products while meeting and maintaining sustainability standards set by certification bodies.

"Deloitte's purpose is to make an impact that matters," says Kwasi Mitchell, chief purpose officer at Deloitte LLP. "The launch of Ethos represents an important step forward for Deloitte. We are helping our clients lead on these issues and bringing about a more just, equitable, and sustainable future."

Deloitte Digital set an aspiration to elevate the human experience nearly four years ago. Ethos is the company's most recent commitment to shaping this market and improving experiences for customers, employees, and partners.

