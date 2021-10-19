Beauty meets Brawn: Unleashing the New XPS Desktop

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XPS is one of the most coveted brands in the PC industry, lauded for its seamless convergence of elegant design and cutting-edge technology – but there's always more to a XPS device than meets the eye. Nearly 42% larger than its predecessor (27L vs 19L)1, the new XPS Desktop ushers in an expansive suite of next-gen performance technologies and a more robust cooling architecture, making this the most powerful XPS Desktop ever made2.

Interest is growing for more décor-friendly gadgets that blend into the home like a piece of furniture. Offered in light and dark shades with a friendly, gentle, grid pattern, the XPS desktop works with any furnishings.

With heavy-hitter performance cloaked by an understated minimalist design, creators, gamers, and virtually anyone who wants to amplify their passions, can now own a sophisticated PC with workhorse performance.

Performance Powerhouse

Whether you're an aspiring artist or seasoned virtuoso, stay in your flow with the new 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (up to i9) that handles creative projects and gameplay with ease alongside the most impressive graphics options available on the market with either NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs (up to a 3090) or AMD Radeon™ RX GPUs (up to a 6900 XT). Combined with next-generation DDR5 memory supporting up to 50% faster clock speed than DDR43 as well as PCIe Gen5 graphics ready, the new XPS Desktop delivers incredible horsepower to help you conquer every task you throw at it.

What's cooler than being (liquid) cool?

Our engineers thoughtfully redesigned the thermal architecture of the device to maximize performance and soften the acoustics through improving airflow. The front bezel of the chassis is designed to intake cool air and move it from the front and out the back. Notably, the new XPS Desktop is up to 21% cooler under load (with a 125W cooling solution); or up to 18% cooler under load with liquid cooling (when compared to the new 125W thermal solution).4 And the new high RPM fans (up to 5,000 RPM) operate more efficiently at slower speeds which helps makes the system quieter. Overall, the new desktop is 50%+ quieter under load over previous generations5, so you can channel your flow state.

The new XPS Desktop is elegantly and mindfully designed to fit seamlessly into any environment, just like the rest of the XPS family. Our team of designers explored the latest materials and tested various finishes, textures, and colors to make it look less like a PC, and more like a natural and authentic object that fits harmoniously in your space with access ports that aren't distracting and a simple grid pattern. It comes with a choice of two stylish colors – light and dark – including Night Sky and an all-aluminum Platinum Silver option. A pair of aluminum feet that peek out from the base add an extra level of poise to our silver model.

Grow into Your Passion

Our XPS customers have relentless spirits and are always ready to take on their next challenge. They're always learning, growing, and expanding their skillsets. That's why it's important to have a PC that is customizable, so the system can grow to meet increased performance demands over time. Using the toolless entry chassis, you can easily upgrade the CPU, GPU, memory, storage and more to keep pace with new technology as it becomes available. You're essentially investing in technology that can scale as your passion does.

Creator Edition

For those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production or beyond, they can tap into "Creator Edition" that comes with pre-selected configurations ready to withstand creative workloads.

Up-leveled Support

Providing an outstanding entertainment or office set-up doesn't stop at the hardware—here are the software, support and services that complete the Dell experience.

Dell Technologies offers 24×7 phone support, automated, proactive and predictive issues detection, and onsite service after remote diagnosis. Learn more about Dell Premium Support Plus and our additional services here.

With Dell Mobile Connect, you can seamlessly integrate your Dell PC with your smartphone. Both Android and iOS users can now make calls, send texts, fully mirror your phone screen to use your apps, and get notifications and drag and drop files6 between your phone and Dell device. Dell Mobile Connect is available to download for free from the Microsoft Store.

Want some help purchasing your dream machine? With Dell's new Trade In program, you can turn any eligible electronic device (Dell and non-Dell) into credit towards your next purchase, instantly. While initially launching in the U.S., this program will roll out in additional countries early next year.

Availability & Pricing

The XPS Desktop will be available later this fall, shipping with Windows 11. Be sure to check out our press kit if you want to learn more about the XPS Desktop.

1 Based on internal analysis, October 2021.

2 Based on internal analysis, October 2021.

3 Based on internal analysis, October 2021.

4 Based on internal testing conducted October 2021.

5 Based on internal testing conducted October 2021. These results are true when testing all three cooling options.

6 Dell Mobile Connect is available on all Bluetooth-enabled, Inspiron, Vostro, G-Series, Alienware and Consumer XPS devices with Windows 10, purchased after January 1st, 2018. Not available on Windows 10 in S Mode. Dell Mobile Connect's smartphone Companion App must be downloaded from the App Store for your device and requires Android 6 (or above) or iOS 11 (or above). For iOS devices, file transfer capabilities are limited to photos and videos.

The first XPS Desktop with a liquid cooling option.

