Cannon Quality Group Expands Medical Device Audits Department

DANVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Quality Group, a leading provider of compliant Quality Management services to the medical device, Medtech, life sciences, biotech, and IVD industries, has announced that its expanded its Audit Services which supports compliance to numerous regulations, 21CFR820, MDR, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 to name a few.

Twanette Pinkerton, Audits Operations Manager, will lead the team which includes 3 new team members added to existing staff in such roles as Quality System Auditors, Lead Auditor, Schedule Coordinator & Customer Service for Audits, and Audits Project Manager.

Audit services include compiling and creating informative reports that identify all elements and potential Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA). The expanded audit department will continue to offer services in internal audits, including consolidated or shared supplier audits, which typically save a medical device manufacturer 30% in audit costs and completed supplier audits, which it offers at $1,500 per report for such companies as Nelson Labs, Steri-Tek, Blue Line Sterilization Services, and Steris AST.

"I'm excited to manage the growth and team of the expanded audits department," said Twanette Pinkerton, Audits Operations Manager at Cannon Quality Group. "With client demand for both internal and external audits increasing, I'm confident we can meet upcoming needs for our customers requiring audits expertise."

"Expanding the capabilities of our audits services and team allows us to deliver more timely accurate audit compliance services to our clients," said Nicolle Cannon, CEO and founder. "The need for high quality and high customer service audit services that aid clients in assessing their conformance to regulations has never been stronger. We look forward to assisting them in getting their audit compliance completed in a more timely and compliant manner while bringing an enjoyable experience to an often dreaded activity. With the end goal of freeing up resources to focus on getting their innovative and, in some cases, life altering, products to market faster!"

About Cannon Quality Group

Cannon Quality Group has served over 200 companies to date with 88% of past clients still in business. 30% have been acquired or gone public. The company helps startups set up their first quality management systems, achieve compliance to FDA standards and ISO 13485. www.cannonqualitygroup.com

