VIST™ Franchising LLC and SteriLeaf LLC Sign Agreement to Bring New Technology to Oregon for Delivering Clean Cannabis to Consumers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver, Colorado based VIST Franchising LLC and Sterileaf LLC, headquartered in Naples, Fl., have entered into a franchise agreement to provide proprietary VIST™ mobile decontamination, microbial screening, and extended shelf-life packaging services to Oregon cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries. The new North American franchise program from VIST Labs LLC is the industry's first fully integrated, science-based mobile platform designed to deliver safe flower and shake while assuring plant potency and enhanced consumer experience. All work is done at client facilities. The VIST technology incorporates an all-natural process and never uses harmful irradiation.

VIST Labs LLC VIST™ is introducing CryoPasteurization™ and AMAPS™ packaging technologies as part of a first-of-its kind, end-to-end mobile solution that delivers cleaner cannabis to consumers. (PRNewsfoto/VIST Labs LLC)

"We welcome Sterileaf into the VIST franchise family and look forward to supporting the brand and management team as they roll out VIST mobile systems throughout Oregon," said Christian Hageseth, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VIST Labs LLC. "We are confident that we picked the right franchisee with the experience and passion to help Oregon growers bring clean cannabis to consumers."

Sterileaf is a business formed by a well-capitalized and experienced management team that will partner with industry experts in different local markets to expand the new VIST Technology. VIST opened its first corporate-owned mobile operation in Colorado early this year and began rolling out its franchise platform late this summer. Late last year, Big Weed author and entrepreneur Christian Hageseth and packaging industry veteran Jim Sanfilippo united to develop the VIST vision and business model. Due to increasing consumer safety and potency concerns in the cannabis industry, VIST business partners saw the growth potential for an entirely new business model combining advanced CryoPasteurization™ technology, specialty packaging and professional services to seamlessly address quality control and safety issues troubling the industry.

The exclusive VIST system includes new patent-pending CryoPasteurization™ decontamination technology to naturally kill mold, yeast, and bacteria while preserving terpene and cannabinoid levels; an AMAPS™ (Aseptic Modified Atmosphere Packaging System) to protect and extend product freshness; fast and reliable microbial screening to identify the level of contaminants that may exist in flower or shake; and temperature-controlled Sprinter vans that provide a mobile platform for WIFI data collection, microbiology, packaging materials, screening kits, and other supplies.

Sterileaf Senior Vice President Steve Brusell stated, "We are very excited to launch our VIST franchise in Oregon. Sterileaf is committed to bringing the most advanced technology to the cannabis industry and partnering with the many growers and processors looking to deliver the best quality cannabis to consumers. We will work closely with our partner in Oregon, Laurie Andrade, to begin operating our mobile VIST systems in early 2022."

The proven VIST systems will be displayed at North America's largest cannabis show MJBizCon Oct. 20-22, 2021, in Las Vegas.

VIST is seeking experienced entrepreneurs with a passion for cannabis to advance their technologies through franchising opportunities in select states. Additional locations in the U.S. and Canada will be added soon.

About VIST:

Founded early in 2021, VIST™ Labs LLC is the parent company for VIST Franchise Systems LLC and is based in Schaumburg, Ill. VIST Labs develops and supplies advanced health care and pharmaceutical grade pasteurization, AMAPS™ (Aseptic Modified Atmosphere Packaging System), and microbial screening for cannabis and cannabis-infused products to address issues related to safety and quality while enhancing the consumer experience.

VIST Franchise Systems LLC is currently operating in Colorado and selling in Oregon. Future states will be added soon. For more information: www.vistlabs.com.

About Sterileaf:

Founded in January 2020, Sterileaf LLC was formed as a platform company for technology investments in the cannabis industry. Sterileaf partners with local cannabis experts at state levels to deliver advanced solutions for the industry's biggest quality and safety challenges. Sterileaf is headquartered in Naples, Florida

