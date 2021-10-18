Spring Health Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Karin Ajmani

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the leading provider of mental health and wellness benefits for companies and their employees, has added Karin Ajmani, former President of fertility benefits provider Progyny, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With significant experience across all facets of healthcare, Karin has a proven track record of building and leading companies that enable access to critical health services, including health plans, fertility services and benefits.

Spring Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Spring Health)

"Karin's passion for innovation, deep expertise and leadership will be a tremendous asset to Spring Health as we grow and evolve our offering for families in the U.S. and around the world," said April Koh, CEO and cofounder, Spring Health. "Building on our recent momentum, we are poised for significant growth as we deliver the most precise, effective mental health resources for our members, making a difference in millions of lives."

"Spring Health's vision of using data to take the guesswork out of finding the right mental health provider is not only transforming how people access care, but also dramatically improving their experience so they feel better sooner," said Karin Ajmani. "Given the global mental health crisis we are facing, this has never been a greater priority or had more urgency, and I look forward to working with CEO, April Koh and President, Adam Chekroud and the rest of the Spring team as they accelerate their growth and reach."

Spring Health is the market leader for family mental health, working with global companies like PepsiCo, General Mills, Bain, and Instacart. Its comprehensive mental health and wellbeing solution includes mindfulness and meditation, care navigation, coaching, therapy, and medication management. A scientific study recently revealed that Spring Health is the most effective and efficient employer-facing mental health solution available today, delivering best-in-class outcomes in half the time as others in the industry. More than 2 million employees worldwide currently have access to Spring Health.

Currently, Karin holds board seats at Cleo, a leading family benefit platform; Caption Health, an AI software company for ultrasound-enabled early disease detection; and SWORD Health, a virtual musculoskeletal care provider. Most recently, Karin served in the roles of President and Chief Strategy Officer at Progyny, a national infertility health benefits company, from its inception in 2015 until 2020. Prior to Progyny, Karin served as CEO of US Imaging, a radiology benefits management company, and CEO of CarePlus Health Plan, a Medicaid managed care plan in New York, where she led the organization from inception through its sale to Amerigroup, an Anthem company. Karin served on the boards of Citra Health and Autism Learning Providers, and has been named to Crain's NY Business "40 Under 40" list and NY Business Journal's Women of Influence.

About Spring Health

At Spring Health , we are making mental health fundamental by eliminating every barrier to care. Our comprehensive digital platform provides employers and health plans with diverse, inclusive care for individuals and families. Using clinically-proven machine learning models, we accurately assess an individual's needs and then our experienced care navigators guide the individual to the right care, whether it's coaching, meditation, therapy, medication or more. Today, Spring Health serves over 150 companies, from start-up's to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like PepsiCo, General Mills, Bain, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com .

