Red Curtain Addict launches new digital arts platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Red Curtain Addict, a Bay Area-based start-up, has launched a new online arts platform that will transform the way current and future fans connect with artists and arts organizations worldwide. With event listings from eight cities currently available on the platform (more coming soon!) and in-depth, vibrant editorial content, Red Curtain Addict is uniquely positioned to link audiences with the arts they love in a user-friendly, engaging way.

Anyone who signs up for a free account will receive personalized recommendations, event updates, and access to exclusive content and features. If you have an upcoming event and would like to be listed on RedCurtainAddict.com, send an email to info@redcurtainaddict.com.

Red Curtain Addict is a one-stop platform for anyone who wants to connect with the arts in their hometown or on their travels, whether they have a favorite artist or company, or if they're looking for a totally new experience. Listings include jazz, musical theater, dance, and classical music events in San Francisco, New York City, Tulsa, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Chicago, and London.

Recent interviews with globally celebrated artists include features with Yuan Yuan Tan (San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancer), soprano Meghan Picerno (The Phantom of the Opera), Bridgerton composer Kris Bowers, bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni (The Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala), Tony nominated Broadway star Sahr Ngaujah (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), soprano Carmen Giannattasio (San Francisco Opera, Royal Opera House), and Alexander Barantschik (San Francisco Symphony Concertmaster), and many more.

Founded by Kari Lincks Coomans and Parker Coomans in 2017, Red Curtain Addict began as a blog highlighting regional events and hosting interviews featuring individual artists, to promote performances to in-person and online audiences. The following year, RCA expanded its coverage to media outlets in and around San Francisco, including KPIX CBS and local radio stations, and later launched in-person events and bespoke collaborations with arts organizations. And now, with this new platform, they are excited to globalize local arts so audiences can enjoy the best experiences locally, online, and when they travel, while connecting with a community of arts enthusiasts around the world.

