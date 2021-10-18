LiveOne Completes 6th Acquisition By Acquiring Artist And Brand Development Company, Gramophone Media, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive PodcastOne , Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Gramophone Media, Inc. Gramophone will operate as a stand-alone wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveOne. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to LiveOne's earnings and strengthen LiveOne's balance sheet.

Gramophone is a New York City-based artist and brand development company comprised of boutique agencies, which specializes in representing aspiring artists and offering services in PR, strategic marketing, brand positioning, graphic design, and social media management. The company is known for its innovative work discovering and breaking international acts like K-pop sensations BTS & Monsta X, as well as its unique approach to public relations and artist development. Current and past clients and platforms include: Tiffany Young, Melii, Lil Simz, San Holo, Steve Aoki, Jazz Cartier, Kiiara, Zhu, Tessa Violet, Tayla Parx, Jesse McCartney, Joshua Radin, KT Tunstall, Ani DiFranco, Randy Jackson, WIX, Amuse IO and many more.

As part of the acquisition, Gramophone's President, founder and sole shareholder, Eshy Gazit, as well as its co-founder and COO Patrick Ermlich, will remain as the company's senior leadership team.

The acquisition complements LiveOne's recently launched online digital talent search platform, Self Made , and further expands LiveOne's business model adding a new component to its flywheel of complementary businesses by providing artists an end-to-end solution to develop and amplify their brand to audiences across LiveOne's apps and social media, and podcast platforms.

Robert Ellin, LiveOne's CEO and Chairman, commented, "The acquisition of Gramophone creates a new and exciting business vertical for LiveOne. By discovering and managing artists, LiveOne can present Gramophone artists the opportunity to immediately and dramatically increase their exposure by being featured on our vast consumer-facing platform of livestream, pay-per-view, podcasting, and OTT channels. We are also excited to add Eshy Gazit and Patrick Ermlich to the LiveOne team and we look forward to building Gramophone into a music industry force."

Gramophone's founder & President, Eshy Gazit, commented, "I am thrilled to continue Gramophone's trajectory with LiveOne. We will work closely with the platform to support emerging artists that need guidance, resources and exposure. As a former artist myself I know how hard it is to navigate your career, and we are here to help in these crucial stages."

LiveOne has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveOne raised revenue guidance for its 2021 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

About LiveOne Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, and NFTs business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

