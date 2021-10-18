Four out of five consumers say that the pandemic has changed their cooking behaviour

Half of the consumers surveyed reveal that home appliances improved their lifestyle during lockdowns

- 90% of consumers wish to carry on the habits they learnt in lockdown

- 45% still see COVID-19 as a major concern

- Over a quarter (29%) of consumers say they value the brands or products that protect their health

ISTANBUL, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to global consumer research conducted by Beko, the leading appliances company, four out of five consumers said that their cooking behaviour has changed due to the pandemic. The research polled over 5,400 consumers from 9 countries (France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Thailand, UAE and the UK) to explore consumer behaviour in the post-pandemic climate. Key findings show that over a quarter (29%) of consumers prefer brands or products that protect their health, as 45% admit that COVID-19 is still a big concern for them. However, as the world opens up, 90% of consumers state that they want to continue with the habits they learned during lockdowns and 50% say that home appliances helped improve their lifestyle in some way.

Beko SDA PowerClean Foldable Tube Future

Over the last 18 months, consumers say that time spent in the kitchen has increased by over 50% globally, and 78% state that their cooking behaviour has changed. To support their new habits, consumers seek appliances that are easy to use and clean, operate quietly and have better Wi-Fi connectivity which make their lives more convenient and help them live better lives. In response to the ever-evolving kitchen habits and varied consumer needs, Beko offers its Sirius Line, which includes four food prep products (hand and table blender, chopper and hand mixer). Each product helps consumers blend, blitz and mix their food and continue creating delicious home-cooked meals for all the family.

With air pollution now considered to be a bigger killer than smoking or HIV/Aids, findings from the research suggested that air quality is becoming a concern to consumers as 59% share that they would like to measure air quality in their households. Additionally, 50% of consumers across the nine countries surveyed stated that at least one of their family members suffers from respiratory issues and are allergic to furry animals. By using small domestic appliances such as Beko's New White Line Air Purifier™, which eases allergies by removing most of the larger dust and hair, consumers can improve indoor air quality and reduce harmful contaminants.

In addition, 60% say they needed "cordless electrical appliances," so people can also incorporate products such as Beko's PowerClean™ Vacuum into their daily lives to reduce cleaning times, save energy, and remove contaminants so they can keep their furry friends at home and their family healthy.

Speaking about the research findings, Zeynep Yalım Uzun, Chief Marketing Officer at Arçelik said:

"As we all can see, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a huge impact on consumer behaviour. Across the board, consumers are more health-conscious than before and prefer brands and products that protect their health and new home routines. Most people who developed habits during a lockdown, whether cooking or making barista-style coffee, want to continue using these skills in the post-pandemic world. Furthermore, we are also seeing a shift towards appliances that are easy to use, clean, connect to Wi-Fi and operate quietly to usher in the new work from the home era. For us at Beko, it is important that we continue to support our customers with products that help them address their biggest worries and live like a pro."

About Beko

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, which is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 40,000 people worldwide. Beko offers product lines that include major appliances, air conditioners and small appliances. It is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and no.1 large home appliances brand in the UK. The brand is FC Barcelona's main partner, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and official supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Beko's brand mission is "healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet." Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production.

Zeynep Yalim Uzun, Arçelik CMO

