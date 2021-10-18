Curbio Recognized as Second Fastest Growing Company in D.C. Area by Washington Business Journal

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading pay-at-closing home improvement company for real estate agents and their clients, announced this week that it has been ranked no. 2 on the 2021 list of Fastest Growing Companies by the Washington Business Journal.

"Our team is thankful to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the greater Washington, D.C., area," says Rick Rudman, Chairman, President and CEO of Curbio. "Here at Curbio, we have set out to modernize home improvement for the real estate transaction by streamlining a process that has historically been slow and unreliable. This incredible recognition by the Washington Business Journal shows that what we are doing is working. I would like to thank our employees, investors, brokerage partners and clients for supporting us and making our growth possible."

In compiling this list, the Washington Business Journal calculated each businesses average percent change in revenue from 2018-2020, with Curbio boasting an increase of 193.22%. This recognition is a testament to Curbio's success in innovating, streamlining and modernizing home improvement for the real estate transaction.

About Curbio, Inc.

Curbio partners with real estate agents and homeowners to deliver a streamlined home improvement experience powered by technology and designed to get every home ready for market or move-in quickly. Curbio's turnkey approach, app, and fix now, pay later terms allow REALTORS® and their clients to confidently take on home improvement projects of all sizes when real estate transactions are on the line. Trusted by more than 800 brokerages nationwide, Curbio is making real estate move and helping agents and their clients get to closing quickly and with peace of mind.

