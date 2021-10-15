HealthMetrix Research Selects 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 88 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:
"This is the only consumer award that considers both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the Medicare Advantage annual quality and performance star ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2022 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 90% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends each Medicare Advantage organization for this distinctive dual recognition."
The award criteria were based on 2022 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.
2022 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.
East
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
Albany
Humana (4 Star)
Baltimore
Kaiser Permanente* (5 Star)
Boston
Fallon Health (5 Star)
Bradenton
Humana (4.5 Star)
Buffalo
Humana (4.5 Star)
Burlington VT
MVP Health Care (4.5 Star)
Charleston SC
Humana (4 Star)
Charlotte
Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star)
Columbia SC
Humana* (4 Star)
Concord NH
Martin's Point (5 Star)
Fort Lauderdale
Solis HealthCare (4 Star)
Fort Myers
Freedom Health (4.5 Star)
Greensboro
CIGNA* (4 Star)
Harrisburg
Highmark* (5 Star)
Hartford
CarePartners (4.5 Star)
Jacksonville
Humana (4.5 Star)
Miami
CarePlus (5 Star)
Naples
Florida Blue (4.5 Star)
New York City Metro
Westchester county (NY)
MVP (4.5 Star)
Ocala
Humana (4.5 Star)
Orlando
Humana (4.5 Star)
Pensacola
Humana (4.5 Star)
Philadelphia
Health Partners Plans* (4 Star)
Pittsburgh
Highmark* (5 Star)
Portland ME
Anthem (4 Star)
Richmond VA
Anthem (4 Star)
Rochester
MVP Health Care (4.5 Star)
San Juan PR
Triple S (4.5 Star)
Springfield MA
Fallon Health (4.5 Star)
Syracuse
Humana* (4.5 Star)
Tallahassee
United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)
Tampa-Saint Petersburg
Optimum Healthcare (5 Star)
Washington DC
United HealthCare (4 Star)
West Palm Beach
Solis HealthCare (4 Star)
Midwest
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
Akron
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
Birmingham
Humana* (4 Star)
Charleston WV
Highmark (4.5 Star)
Chattanooga
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
Chicago
Humana* (4 Star)
Cincinnati
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
Cleveland
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
Columbus
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
Dayton
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
Des Moines
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
Detroit
HAP* (4.5 Star)
Grand Rapids
HAP* (4.5 Star)
Jackson MS
CIGNA* (4.5 Star)
Knoxville
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
Lansing
Physicians Health Plan* (4.5 Star)
Little Rock
Humana (4 Star)
Louisville
Anthem (4 Star)
Madison
Humana (4.5 Star)
Memphis
Humana* (5 Star)
Milwaukee
Anthem (4.5 Star)
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star)
Montgomery
VIVA (5 Star)
Oklahoma City
Humana* (4.5 Star)
Omaha
Humana* (4.5 Star)
St. Louis
Essence Healthcare* (5 Star)
Toledo
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
Tulsa
Humana (4.5 Star)
Wichita
United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)
West
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
Boise
United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)
Dallas-Fort Worth
Humana (4.5 Stars)
Denver-Colorado Springs
Bright Health (3.5 Star)
Honolulu
Humana* (4 Star)
Houston
Humana (4.5 Star)
Los Angeles (Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Ventura counties)
Central Health Medicare Plan* (3.5 Star)
Modesto
Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)
Portland
PacificSource* (4 Star)
San Antonio
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
San Francisco
Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)
San Jose
Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)
San Mateo
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
Santa Fe
Humana* (4.5 Star)
Stockton
Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)
Source: HealthMetrix Research Inc. www.MedicareNewsWatch.com
Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345
