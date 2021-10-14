Spacelift raises $15m in Series B funding from Insight Partners to scale its platform in the US New funding led by Insight Partners will allow Spacelift to quadruple engineering headcount in Europe and build a sales and marketing organization in the United States

WARSAW, Poland and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland and US–based startup Spacelift, an integrated management platform for infrastructure as code, has raised $15m in Series B funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners to scale its management platform for infrastructure as code in the US market. Existing investors Blossom Capital, Inovo Venture Partners, and Hoxton Ventures also participated in the round. This new investment will allow Spacelift to quadruple its engineering team to accelerate product development and to build out its commercial team in the United States. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA, and has an office in Warsaw, Poland. However, the founders are open to hiring remote specialist talent.

Over the past few years, managing cloud infrastructure has become significantly more complex. The migration of servers to the cloud has created an explosion in DevOps, but few overarching tools exist to help teams of developers safely manage infrastructure as code at scale. Spacelift has created a plug-and-play platform that allows teams to automate the management of cloud infrastructure, promising automation of manual tasks, fewer errors, and improved infrastructure security and auditability. Using Spacelift, teams can build, package, and test applications more efficiently without the risk of downtime. Distributed teams, especially in rapidly scaling companies, will also appreciate the fact that Spacelift can help them keep track of who is connecting to the infrastructure and making changes to prevent problems that could lead to outages.

Pawel Hytry, co-founder and COO at Spacelift, said: "Over the past few years, IT organizations relied on generic CI/CD tools, open-source components and custom-made solutions to manage their infrastructure. With increasing infrastructure complexity and development of infrastructure as code, this approach proves unscalable and error prone. Spacelift addresses the issues of scaling and infrastructure complexity by providing a robust, specialized management platform for infrastructure as code. We are eager to partner with Insight Partners and benefit from their experience in the developer tools space."

"With the growth of cloud-native development and DevOps practices, infrastructure as code is becoming the standard way to provision infrastructure, and Spacelift is addressing an acute need around infrastructure as code management, automation, and security and compliance," said Josh Zelman, Vice President at Insight Partners. "Spacelift enables developers and DevOps teams to more easily and effectively manage infrastructure across all platforms. In speaking with DevOps teams within the Insight portfolio, we continuously heard about this need and the strength of the Spacelift platform. Insight is thrilled to partner with Spacelift and support its ScaleUp efforts in its next phase of growth."

Spacelift launched in early 2020 after co-founder Marcin Wyszynski experienced challenges managing infrastructure as code at other organizations. Spacelift has seen a Cambrian explosion of new tools designed for teams to make the most of their cloud - ranging from cost management to audit to proactive security. The company's vision of providing the most flexible and extensible platform for infrastructure and policy as code is now more relevant than ever before. By using Spacelift, their customers get the whole cloud management story in one convenient package. Spacelift counts Checkout.com, Lightspeed and TIER Mobility among its customers.

Spacelift began its life as a product focused on Terraform, but it has expanded to encompass other infrastructure as code frameworks, such as Pulumi and CloudFormation, with Ansible coming soon. This is beneficial to engineering teams in large corporations that have teams using different frameworks, as well as small organizations aiming to empower application developers. Spacelift is the only infrastructure as code management tool to offer language support beyond Terraform, which means teams need to use only one platform to meet all their needs.

About Spacelift:

Spacelift is building a platform to help DevOps teams manage their infrastructure as code performance for maximum optimization of scaling businesses. Founded in 2020, the management platform allows teams to manage complex cloud infrastructures simultaneously, providing visibility and collaboration.

About Insight Partners:

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

