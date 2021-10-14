Legato Healthcare Marketing partners with National Rural Health Association to promote Vaccine Confidence in Rural America

DE PERE, Wis, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the exclusive marketing partner of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), Legato Healthcare Marketing is proud to announce the Rural Vaccine Confidence Initiative. Presented during the NRHA Critical Access Hospital Conference, held Sept. 22-24, this vital vaccine toolkit supports a grassroots initiative to help rural leaders build vaccine confidence within their communities.

Rural healthcare advocates can communicate vaccine facts using their own brand to build trust and credibility.

Vaccine hesitancy among rural Americans is high, which means COVID-19 will linger in smaller communities for the foreseeable future — unless more is done to increase vaccination rates. As leaders in rural healthcare marketing, Legato developed an audience-specific approach using real facts and rural-centric messaging while highlighting the diverse makeup of today's rural landscape.

President of Legato, Mike Milligan, stated, "We are honored to be a part of this grassroots initiative. We work with many rural partners across the country who are struggling with vaccine hesitancy among their staff and throughout their community. This comprehensive toolkit provides everything needed to communicate the real vaccine facts to rural communities."

The toolkit is a collection of rural-specific educational materials that are designed to be customized. Healthcare leaders, community advocates, and local employers, can communicate the real vaccine facts using their own brand, or local photography, to build trust and credibility in the initiative.

