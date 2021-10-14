ARDX Foundation 2021 Women's Wellness Celebration Friday, October 22nd from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's annual Women's Wellness Conference features a wealth of entertainment, knowledge, and sweet activities to help you Own Your Personal & Professional Power!

All brought to you by the ARDX Foundation and our Presenting Sponsor, TowneBank.

The event is going be a jam packed virtual conference that will cover a range of topics to help women of all ages become inspired and empowered in making mental wellness a top priority for their personal and professional development.

Activities & Entertainment like:

Music Therapy with: Crescendo Muzic Group, Gina Stukes

Yoga and Mindfulness with: Instructor, Anyssa Reddix

Laugh Therapy with: Comedian, Vernard "The Laugh Therapist" Hines

Speaker Topics like:

Business Fundamentals and CEO of You with: CEO, ARDX, Author, Founder & President of ARDX Foundation, Envision Lead Grow, Dr. Angela Reddix , Ph.D.

Raising Resilient Kids: The "Bounce-Back" Generation with: Dr. Stacie Otey-Scott

Dementia Disparities in African Americans: Relationship to COVID-19, stress & depression with: Paul Aravich , Ph.D.

This annual event is designed to empower women with the tools they need to develop personally and in business. So, clear the space near your laptop and grab your coffee for the 14th Annual Women's Wellness Conference on October 22nd!

Register at www.ardxfoundation.org!

