Olivia Wilde Stars in True Botanicals' New Empowered Campaign The actor and brand ambassador celebrates her sensuality to make a point: "Sustainability is Sexy."

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and activist Olivia Wilde stars in a raw, intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with eco-luxury skincare brand, True Botanicals. This campaign depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that's equally sensual and luxurious.

Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals

"I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring," says Olivia Wilde. "But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they're proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy."

Shot by photographer Guy Aroche and with hair and makeup by Mara Roszak and Mélanie Inglessis, the photos celebrate every facet of Wilde, giving her space to unleash her innate feminine sensuality with confidence and control of her own form. A feeling of comfort in her own skin is clear in each image.

"Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective." says Hillary Peterson, founder of True Botanicals. "With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand."

True Botanicals has always had an unrivaled commitment to sustainability and safety for the planet. It was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, which is one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals prioritizes certified-organic, wild-harvested and regenerative-farmed plant-actives, tracing ingredients to their origins and ensuring that their cultivation and production are sustainable for the local community as well as the environment. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper

The campaign launches on October 13th across social and digital marketing.

True Botanicals products are available now at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores.

