Eat Beyond Portfolio Company TurtleTree Expands to California

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, announced that its portfolio company TurtleTree, has opened a 24,000 square-foot R&D facility in the Sacramento region in California.

TurtleTree is a Singapore-headquartered biotech company that is using cell-based technologies to create sustainable food and dairy. The high-tech facility will be home to TurtleTree's cutting-edge, precision fermentation technology for the production of the valuable milk ingredient lactoferrin, furthering TurtleTree's objective of building a sustainable food supply chain.

"This expansion in the U.S. is a very exciting development for TurtleTree," Eat Beyond CEO Michael Aucoin said. "This marks a significant stride towards bringing consumer-ready cell-based milk and dairy products and ingredients closer to reality. The region has dozens of food and ag-tech research, production, and distribution companies, and a wide array of talent to help to drive TurtleTree's continued success."

Functioning as a research hub, the R&D facility will also serve as an integral touchpoint for TurtleTree to connect and collaborate with educational institutions, research-focused partners, strategic partners, future customers, and investors. West Sacramento also offers market access and proximity to the world-renowned food and agricultural research of UC Davis and West Sacramento's Global Food Industry Hub.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

