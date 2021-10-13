Audio Eyewear Gets A Much-Needed Makeover With New Soundcore Frames Combines Thinner and Lightweight Arms, Immersive Sound and a Choice of 10 Different Stylish Frame Options

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today unveiled its Soundcore Frames, a new audio eyewear product that features an immersive listening experience and multiple frame styles.

Soundcore Frames come with a Pull and Plug quick release system, so consumers can easily swap out different styles. It also comes with up to 5.5 hours of playtime, but can be fast-charged using Soundcore's magnetic charger.

"Up till now the emerging audio eyewear space has been pretty dull with only limited design choices," says Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "With our new Soundcore Frames we hope to reset things, bringing a more stylish audio listening experience to the market."

Immersive Sound

Soundcore Frames feature the company's patented OpenSurround system™, designed with two customized drivers in each arm, custom DSP and a listening port for a more immersive experience. The main speaker is in front of the user's ear, with another located behind the ear to help amplify the stereo sound. Soundcore Frames also feature on-ear wearing detection and will automatically pause audio when the glasses are removed.

Great for Phone and Video Calls

Soundcore Frames features noise reducing microphones and can be easily paired with a phone, tablet or PC to take calls or participate in online meetings from anywhere. In addition, Soundcore Frames come with a private listening mode that can help reduce audio leakage when on a call.

Interchangeable Frames

When purchasing on Soundcore.com, consumers can choose from one of ten different frame styles to come with their new Soundcore Frames. They can also purchase additional frames in an assortment of sizes, shapes and styles including tinted sunglasses, prescription and blue-light filtering options. And with Soundcore's Pull and Plug quick release system, consumers can easily swap out different styles.

The Soundcore app and website feature a virtual try-on experience so consumers can find the perfect frame style to go with their new Soundcore Frames.

Touch and Voice Controls

Controlling the Soundcore Frames is easy with both touch and voice controls. Consumers can customize a number of touch and swipe motions to play and pause music, answer phone calls, raise and lower the volume and advance or reverse tracks. Multiple trigger words can also perform these actions using AI voice technology.

Battery Life

Soundcore Frames offer up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge as well as the ability to fast charge an additional 1.5 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Availability and Pricing

Soundcore Frames are expected to become available on Soundcore.com, Amazon.com and in retail partners including Best Buy in early/mid-November for $199.99 in the US, £149.99 in the UK, €179.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $249 CAD in Canada. Additional frame models will be available for purchase via Soundcore.com in the coming weeks at a price of $49.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, €49.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $59.99 CAD in Canada.

Product Specs:

Frequency response: 20~20kHz

Drivers(speakers): 4 (2 per side)

Size of Drivers / Material: 25mm x 8mm (main); 8mm diameter (rear) / PET

Battery Type / Capacity: Lithium Polymer / 110mA (x2)

Playtime / Talk Time / (Normal mode): 5.5 hours @ 60% Volume / 5 Hours

Fast Charging Time: 10 mins = 1.5 hours

Charging Cable: Magnetic charging cable with USB

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

IP / IPX Rating: IPX4

Control Type: Touch / Swipe / Voice

Compatible with voice assistants

Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC

On-Ear Wearing Detection

10 frame options including prescription, polarized and blue-light filtering lenses

For more information, please visit our global product listings at: Soundcore US Listing, Soundcore DE Listing, Soundcore UK Listing, Soundcore EU Listing, Soundcore CA Listing

High-res product and lifestyle images of the new Soundcore Frames can be found at https://bit.ly/SoundcoreFramesPressKit

About Soundcore

Soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at anker.com.

PR Contact

Adam Weissman, Senior PR Manager, Anker

adam.weissman@anker.com

Tyler Mallery, Head of US Media Relations, Anker Innovations Limited

tyler.mallery@anker.com



Soundcore Frames come with a choice of 10 different interchangable style frames, including prescription, polarized and blue-light filtering lenses

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anker Innovations; Soundcore