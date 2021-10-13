Aritzia Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue increased by 74.9% to $350.1 million

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) "Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, today announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal 2022 ended August 29, 2021.

"The outstanding performance of the Aritzia brand continued through the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Our net revenue growth of 75% reflects accelerated momentum across all geographies and all channels. I am particularly excited by the unprecedented pace of growth in our business in the United States, as existing and new clients enjoy our Everyday Luxury experience on Aritzia.com and in our boutiques. Our eCommerce revenue continues to surge with 49% growth on top of the 82% growth that we saw in the second quarter last year. Sales in our boutiques were exceptional with comparable sales growth of 60% from fiscal 2021, whilst exceeding pre-pandemic levels with retail comps growing 14% from fiscal 2020," said Brian Hill, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

"The strength of our business across all geographies and all channels continues through the start of the third quarter. Looking ahead, expansion in the United States will be a leading driver of our growth. We are confident that eCommerce will continue to grow even on the back of 89% growth last year. Retail has surpassed our most optimistic expectations and is continuing to trend above pre-pandemic levels, now and for the foreseeable future. The performance of our new boutiques continues to outperform our expectations with significant investment focused on the United States, further fueling our brand awareness and multi-channel business. I remain incredibly grateful for the enduring loyalty of our clients and the effort of our team and their unwavering commitment to delivering Everyday Luxury," concluded Mr. Hill.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net revenue increased by 74.9% to $350.1 million from Q2 2021 and 45.1% from Q2 2020

eCommerce revenue increased by 48.7% to $130.4 million from Q2 2021 and 171.1% from Q2 2020, comprising 37.3% of net revenues in Q2 2022

Retail revenue increased by 95.3% to $219.6 million from Q2 2021 and 13.8% from Q2 2020, achieving double digit comparable sales growth compared to pre-COVID Q2 2020

Gross profit margin (1) increased to 44.6% from 35.2% in Q2 2021 and 39.6% in Q2 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $72.9 million from $12.3 million in Q2 2021 and $36.4 million in Q2 2020

Adjusted Net Income(1) of $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $0.01 per diluted share in Q2 2021 and $0.18 per diluted share in Q2 2020

(1) Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The Company's second quarter results include the consolidation of CYC Design Corporation ("CYC") from the close of the transaction on June 25, 2021. Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on business operations in fiscal 2021 and 2022, certain references to Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 have been included where Management deems to be a more meaningful measurement of the Company's performance. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information".

Second Quarter Results Compared to Q2 2021

(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022 13 weeks Q2 2021 13 weeks Variance Q2 2022 to Q2 2021















% % pts eCommerce Revenue $ 130,430 37.3% $ 87,699 43.8%

48.7%

Retail Revenue

219,639 62.7%

112,456 56.2%

95.3%





















Net revenue

350,069 100.0%

200,155 100.0%

74.9%





















Gross profit

156,196 44.6%

70,436 35.2%

121.8% 9.4%



















SG&A

92,115 26.3%

60,151 30.1%

53.1% (3.8%)



















Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 72,891 20.8% $ 12,274 6.1%

493.9% 14.7%



















Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 0.39

$ 0.01



4,093.9%

per diluted share





















Net revenue increased by 74.9% to $350.1 million, compared to $200.2 million in Q2 2021. The Company has seen an unprecedented acceleration of sales in the United States, where net revenues increased by 152.0% to C$146.4 million, compared to C$58.1 million in Q2 2021.

eCommerce revenue increased by 48.7% to $130.4 million , compared to $87.7 million in Q2 2021. The Company's eCommerce business continued its momentum, building on the 82.3% increase in Q2 2021.

Retail revenue increased by 95.3% to $219.6 million , compared to $112.5 million in Q2 2021. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by the Company's boutiques exceeding pre-pandemic revenue levels in both Canada and the United States . During the quarter, the Company opened two new boutiques in the United States . Store count at the end of Q2 totaled 104 compared to 97 boutiques at the end of Q2 2021.

Gross profit increased by 121.8% to $156.2 million, compared to $70.4 million in Q2 2021. Gross profit margin was 44.6%, compared to 35.2% in Q2 2021. Compared to Q2 2021, the improvement in gross profit margin was primarily due to leverage on occupancy costs, lower markdowns and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar, partially offset by lower rent abatements and higher expedited freight.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by 53.1% to $92.1 million, compared to $60.2 million in Q2 2021. SG&A expenses were 26.3% of net revenue, compared to 30.1% in Q2 2021. Excluding the benefit of government payroll subsidies in Q2 2021, the increase in SG&A was 33.3%. This increase was primarily due to variable selling costs associated with the increase in revenue and continued investment in talent.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $72.9 million, or 20.8% of net revenue, compared to $12.3 million, or 6.1% of net revenue in Q2 2021.

Net income (loss) was $39.8 million, compared to $(0.9) million in Q2 2021.

Adjusted Net Income(1) was $44.4 million, compared to $1.0 million in Q2 2021.

Adjusted Net Income(1) per diluted share was $0.39, compared to $0.01 in Q2 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 totaled $131.8 million compared to $207.3 million at the end of Q2 2021. In the last twelve months the Company has repaid $100.0 million drawn from the Company's revolving credit facility, its $75.0 million term loan and funded the acquisition of CYC for $32.9 million. The Company currently has zero drawn on its revolving credit facility.

Inventory at the end of Q2 was $181.9 million, compared to $140.9 million at the end of Q2 2021. The Company continues to maintain a healthy inventory position despite global supply chain constraints.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from leasehold inducements) were $9.3 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q2 2021.

YTD 2022 Compared to YTD 2021

(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) YTD 2022 26 weeks YTD 2021 26 weeks Variance YTD 2022 to YTD 2021















% % pts eCommerce Revenue $ 234,394 39.3% $ 175,327 56.3%

33.7%

Retail Revenue

362,591 60.7%

136,217 43.7%

166.2%





















Net revenue

596,985 100.0%

311,544 100.0%

91.6%





















Gross profit

265,304 44.4%

83,497 26.8%

217.7% 17.6%



















SG&A

162,497 27.2%

103,662 33.3%

56.8% (6.1%)



















Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 113,793 19.1% $ (12,958) (4.2%)

978.2% 23.3%



















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (1) $ 0.57

$ (0.22)



362.2%

per diluted share





















Net revenue increased by 91.6% to $597.0 million, compared to $311.5 million in YTD 2021. The Company has seen an unprecedented acceleration of sales in the United States, where net revenues increased by 172.9% to C$260.6 million, compared to C$95.5 million in YTD 2021.

Gross profit increased by 217.7% to $265.3 million, compared to $83.5 million in YTD 2021. Gross profit margin was 44.4% compared to 26.8% in YTD 2021. Compared to YTD 2021, the improvement in gross profit margin was primarily due to leverage on fixed costs, lower markdowns and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar.

SG&A expenses increased by 56.8% to $162.5 million, compared to $103.7 million in YTD 2021. SG&A expenses were 27.2% of net revenue compared to 33.3% of net revenue in YTD 2021. Excluding the benefit of government payroll subsidies in YTD 2021, the increase in SG&A was 29.7%. This increase was primarily due to variable selling costs associated with the increase in revenue and continued investment in talent.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $113.8 million, or 19.1% of net revenue, compared to $(13.0) million, or (4.2%) of net revenue in YTD 2021.

Net income (loss) was $57.8 million, compared to $(27.3) million in YTD 2021.

Adjusted Net Income (loss)(1) was $66.1 million, compared to $(24.0) million in YTD 2021.

Adjusted Net Income (loss)(1) per diluted share was $0.57, compared to $(0.22) for the YTD 2021.

(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" below, including for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures used in this release to the most comparable IFRS measures. See also sections entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business", "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details concerning Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share and free cash flow including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure.

Outlook

Consistent with its communication throughout the pandemic, the Company is providing an update for the third quarter and its fiscal 2022 outlook. Third quarter net revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $350 million to $375 million, this is in spite of supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, and the ongoing indirect effects of COVID-19.

While the supply chain disruptions are meaningful, the Company is doing its best to mitigate the impacts through its geographically diversified supply chain, strategic inventory management and the use of expedited freight. As a result of these mitigation strategies, the Company believes it has the inventory levels to deliver on or exceed its revenue targets for the remainder of the year. In addition, the Company is not immune to the current labour shortages, however, Aritzia remains competitive given its employment brand, leading compensation, and energizing workplace environments help ensure it attracts the needed talent.

Taking everything into consideration, Aritzia has increased its net revenue outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2022. The Company currently expects the following for fiscal 2022:

Net revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion , implying an increase of 45% to 50% from fiscal 2021, up from the Company's previous outlook of $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion . The anticipated increase is led by sustained momentum in the United States , continued growth in the Company's eCommerce business, the strength in the Company's retail performance, as well as contribution from its geographic expansion with:

Gross profit margin to be consistent with pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2020 in the third and fourth quarter, reflecting leverage on fixed costs and the strengthening Canadian dollar, offset by the impact of meaningfully higher expedited freight costs, increased warehousing and Distribution Centre costs and continued investment in talent to drive the Company's expansion strategy;

SG&A as a percent of net revenue to increase in the third and fourth quarter, slightly above the increase in the second quarter relative to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2020 as accelerated investments in people, processes and technology more than offset the leverage on fixed costs.

Net capital expenditures in the range of $55 million to $60 million , comprised primarily of investments in boutique network growth and ongoing investments in technology and its Distribution Centre network.

In addition to Aritzia's outlook above, Reigning Champ is expected to deliver approximately $14 million in net revenue and $3 million in Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second half of fiscal 2022.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter results is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate, please dial 1-800-319-4610 (North America toll-free) or 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto and overseas long-distance). The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the access code 7778. An archive of the webcast will be available on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

Comparable Sales Growth

Comparable sales growth is typically a useful operating metric in assessing the performance of the Company's business. However, as the temporary boutique closures from COVID-19 have resulted in boutiques being removed from its comparable store base, the Company believes comparable sales growth is not currently representative of its business and therefore the Company has not reported figures on this metric in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including certain retail industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Net Income per diluted share", and "gross profit margin". This press release also makes reference to "comparable sales growth", which is a commonly used operating metric in the retail industry but may be calculated differently compared to other retailers. These non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A. Such reconciliations can also be found in this press release under the heading "Selected Consolidated Financial Information".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to our future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and include, our ability to sustain momentum in our business and advance our strategic growth drivers, continued growth in eCommerce and retail sales trending above pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future, the Company's response to mitigate anticipated supply chain disruptions and labour shortages, our outlook for: (i) net revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, (ii) net revenue in fiscal 2022, (iii) gross profit margin in fiscal 2022, (iv) SG&A as a percent of net revenue in fiscal 2022, (v) net capital expenditure in fiscal 2022, (vi) new boutiques and expansion or repositioning of existing boutiques in fiscal 2022 and (vii) Reigning Champ's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA contribution in second half of fiscal 2022. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. As the context requires, this may include certain targets as disclosed in the prospectus for our initial public offering, which are based on the factors and assumptions, and subject to the risks, as set out therein and herein. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Implicit in forward-looking statements in respect of the Company's expectations for: (i) net revenue in the range of $350 million to $375 million for the third quarter, (ii) net revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion in fiscal 2022, implying an increase of approximately 45% to 50% from fiscal 2021, (iii) Gross profit margin consistent with pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2020 for the third and fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, (iv) SG&A as a percent of net revenue to increase in the third and fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, slightly above the increase in the second quarter relative to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2020 (v) net capital expenditures in the range of $55 million to $60 million and (vi) Reigning Champ's net revenue and adjusted EBITDA contribution in the second half of fiscal 2022, are certain current assumptions including the continued growth in eCommerce and retail sales trending above pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future. The Company's forward-looking information is also based upon assumptions regarding the overall retail environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety protocols and currency exchange rates for fiscal 2022. Specifically, we have assumed the following exchange rates for fiscal 2022: USD:CAD = 1:1.28.

Given this unprecedented period of uncertainty, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the limitations or restrictions that may be placed on servicing our clients in reopened boutiques or potential re-closing of boutiques; (b) the COVID-19-related impacts on Aritzia's business, operations, supply chain performance and growth strategies, (c) Aritzia's ability to mitigate such impacts, including ongoing measures to enhance short-term liquidity, contain costs and safeguard the business; (d) general economic conditions related to COVID-19 and impacts to consumer discretionary spending and shopping habits; (e) credit, market, currency, interest rates, operational, and liquidity risks generally; and (f) other risks inherent to Aritzia's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated May 11, 2021 for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of Canadian Dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022 13 Weeks Q2 2021 13 Weeks Q2 2020 13 Weeks YTD 2022 26 Weeks YTD 2021 26 Weeks YTD 2020 26 Weeks













Net revenue $ 350,069 100.0% $ 200,155 100.0% $ 241,178 100.0% $ 596,985 100.0% $ 311,544 100.0% $ 437,877 100.0% Cost of goods sold

193,873 55.4%

129,719 64.8%

145,751 60.4%

331,681 55.6%

228,047 73.2%

256,889 58.7%





































Gross profit

156,196 44.6%

70,436 35.2%

95,427 39.6%

265,304 44.4%

83,497 26.8%

180,988 41.3%





































Operating expenses



































Selling, general and administrative

92,115 26.3%

60,151 30.1%

60,567 25.1%

162,497 27.2%

103,662 33.3%

114,996 26.3% Stock-based compensation

8,262 2.4%

2,147 1.1%

1,942 0.8%

11,297 1.9%

3,126 1.0%

4,316 1.0% expense





































Income (loss) from operations

55,819 15.9%

8,138 4.1%

32,918 13.6%

91,510 15.3%

(23,291) (7.5%)

61,676 14.1% Finance expense

6,516 1.9%

7,355 3.7%

7,157 3.0%

12,950 2.2%

14,745 4.7%

14,384 3.3% Other (income) expense

(7,161) (2.0%)

1,345 0.7%

664 0.3%

(3,305) (0.6%)

127 0.0%

(615) (0.1%)





































Income (loss) before income

56,464 16.1%

(562) (0.3%)

25,097 10.4%

81,865 13.7%

(38,163) (12.2%)

47,907 10.9% taxes Income tax expense (recovery)

16,616 4.7%

312 0.2%

7,177 3.0%

24,114 4.0%

(10,818) (3.5%)

13,831 3.2%





































Net income (loss) $ 39,848 11.4% $ (874) (0.4%) $ 17,920 7.4% $ 57,751 9.7% $ (27,345) (8.8%) $ 34,076 7.8%





































Other Performance Measures:



































Year-over-year net revenue

74.9%



(17.0%)



17.4%



91.6%



(28.9%)



17.6%

growth (decline) Comparable sales growth(i)

n/a



n/a



8.4%



n/a



n/a



8.2%

Capital cash expenditures (net of $ 9,333

$ 10,586

$ 6,420

$ 15,855

$ 22,731

$ 15,321

proceeds from leasehold

inducements) Free cash flow $ 76,742

$ (15,200)

$ (1,137)

$ 88,675

$ (7,145)

$ 15,780

Number of boutiques, end of

104



97



93



104



97



93

period

Note: (i) Please see the "Comparable Sales Growth" section above for more details.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022 13 weeks Q2 2021 13 weeks Q2 2020 13 weeks YTD 2022 26 weeks YTD 2021 26 weeks YTD 2020 26 weeks













Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)

to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:











Net income (loss) $ 39,848 $ (874) $ 17,920 $ 57,751 $ (27,345) $ 34,076 Depreciation and amortization 10,780 9,450 7,995 21,221 18,815 16,833 Depreciation on right-of-use-assets 16,686 16.586 14,671 33,004 33,034 29,031 Finance expense 6,516 7,355 7,157 12,950 14,745 14,384 Income tax expense 16,616 312 7,177 24,114 (10,818) 13,831













EBITDA 90,446 32,829 54,920 149,040 28,431 108,155













Adjustments to EBITDA:











Stock-based compensation expense 8,262 2,147 1,942 11,297 3,126 4,316 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases(i) (22,302) (22,621) (20,490) (44,247) (45,230) (40,720) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity

derivatives contracts (5,342) (81) - (5,236) 715 - Acquisition costs of CYC 1,747 - - 2,409 - - Secondary offering transaction costs 80 - - 530 - -













Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,891 $ 12,274 $ 36,372 $ 113,793 $ (12,958) $ 71,751 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage

of net revenue 20.8% 6.1% 15.1% 19.1% (4.2%) 16.4%













Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)

to Adjusted Net Income (Loss):











Net income (loss) $ 39,848 $ (874) $ 17,920 $ 57,751 $ (27,345) $ 34,076 Adjustments to net income (loss):











Stock-based compensation

expense 8,262 2,147 1,942 11,297 3,126 4,316 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity

derivatives contracts (5,342) (81) - (5,236) 715 - Acquisition costs of CYC 1,747 - - 2,409 - - Secondary offering transaction

costs 80 - - 530 - - Related tax effects (184) (158) (105) (689) (456) (151) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 44,411 $ 1,034 $ 19,757 $ 66,062 $ (23,960) $ 38,241 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as a

percentage of net revenue 12.7% 0.5% 8.2% 11.1% (7.7%) 8.7% Weighted average number of

diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 115,265 112,550 111,537 115,008 109,375 111,696 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per

diluted share $ 0.39 $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.57 $ (0.22) $ 0.34





Note: (i) Rent Impact from IFRS 16, Leases

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022

13 weeks Q2 2021 13 weeks Q2 2020 13 weeks YTD 2022

26 weeks YTD 2021

26 weeks YTD 2020

26 weeks













Depreciation and amortization of right- $ (16,686) $ (16,586) $ (14,671) $ (33,004) $ (33,034) $ (29,031) of-use assets Finance expense, related to leases (5,616) (6,035) (5,819) (11,243) (12,196) (11,689)













Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases $ (22,302) $ (22,621) $ (20,490) $ (44,247) $ (45,230) $ (40,720)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022 13 weeks Q2 2021 13 weeks Q2 2020 13 weeks YTD 2022 26 weeks YTD 2021 26 weeks YTD 2020 26 weeks Cash Flows:











Net cash generated from operating $ 108,003 $ 11,585 $ 24,578 $ 137,658 $ 35,564 $ 65,257 activities Net cash (used in) generated from (91,320) (14,212) (17,943) (98,889) 82,097 (113,942) financing activities Net cash used in investing activities (46,101) (13,166) (11,971) (56,506) (27,046) (22,137) Effect of exchange rate changes on 3,336 (1,266) (435) 386 (1,111) (89) cash and cash equivalents













Change in cash and cash equivalents $ (26,082) $ (17,059) $ (5,771) $ (17,351) $ 89,504 $ (70,911)

FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022 13 weeks Q2 2021 13 weeks Q2 2020 13 weeks YTD 2022 26 weeks YTD 2021 26 weeks YTD 2020 26 weeks Net cash generated from operating $ 108,003 $ 11,585 $ 24,578 $ 137,658 $ 35,564 $ 65,257 activities Interest paid 578 1,101 1,154 1,353 2,396 2,372 Net cash used in investing activities (13,546) (13,166) (11,971) (23,951) (27,046) (22,137) (purchase of property and

equipment and intangible assets) Repayments of principal on lease (18,293) (14,720) (14,898) (26,385) (18,059) (29,712) liabilities













Free cash flow $ 76,742 $ (15,200) $ (1,137) $ 88,675 $ (7,145) $ 15,780

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

August 29, 2021

As at

February 28, 2021

As at

August 30, 2020 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 131,796

$ 149,147

$ 207,254 Accounts receivable

7,835

6,202

3,832 Income taxes recoverable

3,307

4,719

7,953 Inventory

181,929

171,821

140,861 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

28,700

23,452

28,274 Total current assets

353,567

355,341

388,174 Property and equipment

201,527

189,568

187,395 Intangible assets

88,287

62,049

62,691 Goodwill

198,322

151,682

151,682 Right-of-use assets

381,134

363,417

396,135 Other assets

4,860

2,886

3,807 Deferred tax assets

17,200

15,794

18,568 Total assets

$ 1,244,897

$ 1,140,737

$ 1,208,452













Liabilities











Bank indebtedness

$ -

$ -

$ 100,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

147,219

131,893

122,317 Income taxes payable

15,889

8,287

- Current portion of contingent consideration

6,619

-

- Current portion of lease liabilities

85,519

71,452

84,273 Deferred revenue

40,667

37,563

31,731 Total current liabilities

295,913

249,195

338,321 Lease liabilities

439,508

423,380

460,170 Other non-current liabilities

16,935

15,059

11,395 Contingent consideration

6,618

-

- Non-controlling interest in exchangeable shares liability

33,500

-

- Deferred tax liabilities

26,669

17,985

16,147 Long-term debt

-

74,855

74,797 Total liabilities

819,143

780,474

900,830













Shareholders' equity











Share capital

234,730

228,665

221,245 Contributed surplus

58,123

56,606

58,198 Retained earnings

132,967

75,216

28,645 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66)

(224)

(466) Total shareholders' equity

425,754

360,263

307,622 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,244,897

$ 1,140,737

$ 1,208,452

BOUTIQUE COUNT SUMMARY



Q2 2022 13 weeks Q2 2021 13 weeks YTD 2022 26 weeks YTD 2021 26 weeks









Number of boutiques, beginning of period 102 97 101 96 New boutiques 2 - 3 1 Number of boutiques, end of period 104 97 104 97 Boutiques expanded or repositioned 1 1 1 1

