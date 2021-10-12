Sir Richard Branson Talks the Death Penalty, Criminal Justice Reform on 'Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom'

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, Lava For Good Podcasts launches Season Two of its powerful series, Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, by bringing together two icons of business and social justice and an acclaimed human rights lawyer who are raising their voices for good. Virgin Group founder, investor, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sir Richard Branson, and Celia Ouellette, founder and CEO of the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ), join media executive, music industry legend, and justice activist Flom to discuss the death penalty, why it's essential for businesses to employ formerly incarcerated people, and steps we can all take to create change on key criminal justice issues.

Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom

Branson has long been a vocal opponent of capital punishment. His campaign to abolish capital punishment globally, the Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty Declaration, counts Arianna Huffington, Ben & Jerry's founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Life Is Good founder Bert Jacob, and Flom ares mong the business founders, owners, and leaders to sign on to the initiative. Ouellette has spent her career fighting for those most disadvantaged by broken criminal justice systems. She is now the CEO of Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, a not-for-profit working with businesses to champion fairness and equality across systems of justice.

Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom features a diverse who's-who of cutting edge activists at the forefront of the most critical issues of the day. Season two continues with guests including actress and political activist Ashley Judd, rapper and Run-DMC founder Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and others. They join a prestigious lineup of guests who have appeared on the podcast, including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, U.S. Congressman/Majority Whip James Clyburn; and Yale Law School professor and New York Times bestselling author Emily Bazelon.

Lava for Good Podcasts seeks to inspire action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society. It does this by peeling back the surface layers to reveal underlying truths and amplifying the voices of contemporary social justice champions on its hit series, including Webby Award Honoree Wrongful Conviction, Webby Award honorees and winners False Confessions and Webby Honoree Junk Science, and a slate of new series, including Then Who Did It?, The War on Drugs, a collaboration with Pulitzer Award-winner Gilbert King, and an 8-episode docuseries on the notorious case of Alabama death row inmate Toforest Johnson.

To listen to Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, visit www.lavaforgood.com.

