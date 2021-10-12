Actress and creator LeeAnna Vamp partners with award winning camera bag company f-stop to keep families safe this Halloween season by giving away Limited Edition non-medical facemasks.

Just In Time For Halloween - Limited Edition Facemask Giveaway! Actress and creator LeeAnna Vamp partners with award winning camera bag company f-stop to keep families safe this Halloween season by giving away Limited Edition non-medical facemasks.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- f-stop, the world's leading camera bag and accessory company announced today its dedication to helping make Halloween safer by partnering with creator, LeeAnna Vamp and her series "The Fiends." Through this partnership, f-stop will be giving away a free Limited Edition Halloween mask to every customer regardless of order size throughout all of October.

Fun and festive Halloween Masks available in three sizes - adult, child large and child small. Just $9.99 each while supplies last! Limited quantity.

Make Halloween fun and festive with these comfortable, reusable and adjustable Halloween Masks for the whole family.

"We at f-stop want to do our part in helping friends and families safely enjoy Halloween this year. Working with LeeAnna and The Fiends team as been a real treat. Their enthusiasm for everything spooky is contagious! "

- Chris Osborn, f-stop Marketing Director

f-stop customers have an adventurous mindset. Whether that takes them to the far reaches of the globe or to the zoo with their kids, facemasks are still a part of the journey. Going beyond a simple nonmedical face covering, the washable and reusable DYOTA AG+ ION Mask is developed using bluesign® certified material to support sustainability and to help offset the impact of disposable masks.

Adventures of all sizes can now easily stay safer with a free DYOTA AG+ ION Mask, which exceeds the recommended guidelines for nonmedical travel and pollution masks.

About The Fiends

The Fiends create educational and entertainment-based content for children and families. You can sing a spooky tune with them, learn your ABC's and 123's, cook up a Creepy Treat and use your imagination as you discover new fiendtastic worlds with them.

About f-stop

We believe your camera pack should empower you to capture the perfect shot, that's why f-stop bags are engineered to get your gear safely and comfortably to any destination. From the beginning, f-stop has focused on empowering the world's best visual creatives to access and capture their best images in remote locations around the world.

