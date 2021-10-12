The Enslaved of Johns Hopkins' Birthplace to be Honored Minority Scholarships will be Named for Hopkins Family's Enslaved People

GAMBRILLS, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johns Hopkins House, Inc., a nonprofit organization working to save and restore Whites Hall, Johns Hopkins' birthplace and boyhood home outside Baltimore, MD, has announced plans to honor the enslaved men and women who worked the former tobacco plantation in the 18th century, through named college scholarships.

Whites Hall, Johns Hopkins' Birthplace and Boyhood Home

The annual academic scholarships will help African-American students access a college or vocational education. Robert S. Brown, the 501(c)(3) organization's executive director, believes this will be the first such tribute to the enslaved people of a former plantation. "We hope for this scholarship program to become an example — a model — for other properties with similar associations with slavery," said Brown.

Each scholarship will be specifically named for one of the Hopkins family's enslaved workers and will have a primary funding sponsor. Individual and institutional donors are encouraged to inquire about sponsorship. The scholarship fund will also be supported by the nonprofit's operation of the 14-acre Whites Hall property.

The Johns Hopkins House has access to records for at least 47 enslaved individuals who worked at Whites Hall, including names and, in most cases, dates of emancipation. This information was provided by Sydney Van Morgan PhD, director of the Johns Hopkins University's International Studies Program.

In addition, to create an artistic centerpiece for the project, internationally-renowned sculptor Carolyn D. Palmer has been commissioned to sculpt an enslaved family, to be located by their 'slave quarters' and other 18th century outbuildings that will be reconstructed on the site. Said Ms. Palmer, "I was so moved and honored to be chosen for this project. My goal is to bring to life not only the weariness you might expect of an enslaved family but also reveal a quiet dignity and deep love and devotion for each other. This work should represent all enslaved people, and most importantly, portray their humanity."

The Johns Hopkins House has managed the Whites Hall property for over three years through a lease agreement and is now preparing to take ownership. Support is greatly welcomed to help with this process.

Plans for the 14-acre property, located in Gambrills, MD, 25 miles south of the Johns Hopkins University campus, include a nonprofit restaurant and tavern to be located in the original house, built circa 1780. A museum will explore the life and legacy of Johns Hopkins and, of equal importance, tell the story of the many bound laborers who worked the plantation. In addition, there will be a large park and arboretum on the property, open to the public.

Inquiries and contributions can be made through the nonprofit's website: www.johnshopkinshouse.org, or by contacting Mr. Brown directly (rsbrown@johnshopkinshouse.org). The Johns Hopkins House has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to support its activities (https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-johns-hopkins-birthplacehonor-the-enslaved)

