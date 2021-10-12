Call for Participation: IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Standards Activities Sub Division

This new initiative promotes and fosters academic and industry participation for standards related work in integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, domain specific accelerators such as error correction coding, video and AI.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) recently approved establishing the Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) under its Technical Activities (TA) Division. IEEE CASS SASD will be starting efforts to provide core standards for the benefit of industry including integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, domain specific accelerators such as error correction coding, video and AI. These standards help enable industry to move technology forward at a rapid pace to deliver amazing products to consumers. By working with the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA), IEEE CASS would be able to provide a globally open, inclusive, and transparent environment for market relevant, voluntary consensus standardization and other industry consensus activities in Circuits and Systems area.

The mission of this new initiative by IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) is to encourage all the relevant stakeholders to participate in standardization activities, to promote the use of IEEE standards, and to develop useful products that leverage IEEE standards within the scope of the CASS. This new initiative also promotes and fosters academic and industry participation by engaging a broader community by drawing members from various IEEE CASS Technical Committees (TC). Also, professionals or ad-hoc industry groups who are actively working on standardization activities related to CASS are invited to bring their activities under the umbrella of IEEE CASS SASD to utilize the broader impact of IEEE Standards.

Dr. Yen-Kuang Chen, VP, IEEE CASS Technical Activities and Dr. Kiran Gunnam, Industry Member of IEEE CASS Board of Governors indicated that IEEE CASS SASD will also be involved in establishing joint Standards Committees on the existing on-going Working Group (WG) as well as new WGs that are currently sponsored by other IEEE societies such as IEEE Computer Society.

The first outreach hybrid event will be held with an in-person event in Shanghai, China along with an option for remote attendees worldwide to join virtually. Event details will soon be posted at https://ieee-cas.org/

Professionals interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities can join this mailing list .

