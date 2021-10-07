Interim HealthCare of Irvine, California Now Open

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare, a national network of more than 300 independently owned home healthcare locations, announced today its newest franchise owner: Khushbu Dadlani and the opening of her first franchise location in Irvine, California, located at 2152 Dupont Drive, Suite 174, Irvine 92612. The office is the 25th Interim HealthCare location in California and the first in the Irvine community.

Khushbu Dadlani, an accountant turned preschool teacher, is CEO of the business with support from her husband, a technology executive and project management professional (PMP). The couple's interest in the home healthcare industry was born out of their own personal experience. Just as they were starting a family in their native India, they faced the physical, financial, and emotional burden of caring for ailing parents on both sides of their family. Then, when her husband's consulting job at the time transferred the family to California, they witnessed their new friends and neighbors facing the similar stress of caring for ill parents or loved ones. This common burden shared by families across the globe touched them deeply.

When the pandemic hit and Dadlani found herself homeschooling her middle school daughter, she took the time to research how she could apply her passion for servant leadership and to find a better way to care for seniors who desire to age in place and others facing serious illness who prefer the power of home-based care.

"I've always enjoyed working compassionately with both children and seniors," she said. "I knew when I discovered the franchise opportunity with Interim HealthCare that I would be able to use my personal life story and decades of professional experience to help others. The full breadth of services offered by Interim HealthCare through their model of the full continuum of care convinced me that I wanted to be a part of the number one franchise network in the home healthcare industry."

Dadlani, a resident with her family of the Irvine area for the past 15 years, has a state license to provide personal care and support services and plans to hire up to 10 full time employees immediately. Within six months to a year, she plans to build a team of at least 40 team members and expand to widen her continuum of care service lines. She attributes her commitment to building an authentic family-oriented culture to her ability to attract the first three staff members and a slew of new customer referrals before the doors even opened.

"During orientation, our first employees all commented about how much they value the family feel and culture of our company," she said. "They share our vision to provide best-in-class continuum of home healthcare services to members of our own local community who want the comfort and safety of home."

Engaged members of the community, the Dadlanis are active with the nonprofit Chinmaya's Early Education Program in Tustin, where Khushbu was a lead teacher; as well as the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

