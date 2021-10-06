Pipcorn Bets On Cheese Balls With Retail Expansion Amidst Nostalgic Snacking Trends

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipcorn , the heirloom snack food company originally known for its mini popcorn is rapidly expanding its retail footprint in Target and Walmart with the help of its fan-favorite line of Heirloom Cheese Balls. Both the Cheddar and White Cheddar Cheese Balls are available in 220 Target stores and on October 9th will launch in 206 Walmart locations, increasing the brands availability in key markets including Chicago, Denver, Portland, Atlanta and more.

Additionally, Pipcorn is paying tribute to the nostalgia of cheese balls through a partnership with Whole Foods Market to launch a limited-edition Cheese Balls Tub for national distribution beginning October 7th ($6.99). The Cheese Balls Tub features Pipcorn's Cheddar Cheese Balls, which are baked with heirloom corn and organic cheddar cheese. The clear kegs also make it possible to see the signature finger-licking orange color on-shelf, though Pipcorn keeps it natural with color from paprika and annatto. They're crunchy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

"We are thrilled to be launching our White Cheddar & Cheddar Cheese Balls in major retailers across the U.S. including Target and Walmart," said Jeff Martin, Co-Founder of Pipcorn. "Ever since the inception of Pipcorn, we have seen consumers' increasing desire for better-for-you alternatives to nostalgic snacks. With the expansion into Target and Walmart, as well as our limited-edition Cheese Ball Tub launching in Whole Foods Market, we are excited to make cleaner snacking more accessible and recreate one of my personal favorite childhood snacks!"

Over the past few years, the family trio behind Pipcorn has strategically carved out a space in the crowded snack market by positioning Pipcorn as a better-for-you brand, reinventing the classics you love with better ingredients and heirloom grain, and it worked. Since 2019, the brand has added Cheese Balls, Corn Dippers, Crackers, and Crunchies to its snack portfolio. Of these, Cheese Balls have emerged as the most popular with a cult following.

For more information on Pipcorn and to find a store near you, please visit: www.pipsnacks.com .

About Pipcorn

Pipcorn is a women and minority-founded family brand that reimagines nostalgic snacks with heirloom corn to create modern, better-for-you, sustainable favorites. All of its snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, made with heirloom corn to help preserve the agricultural biodiversity of the family farms they grow with. Pipcorn offers five lines, Heirloom Popcorn, Heirloom Cheese Balls, Heirloom Corn Dippers, Heirloom Crackers, and Heirloom Crunchies with less than four ingredients that are whole grain, and gluten-free. Founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou, Pipcorn became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn has also been crowned as one of"Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn is a certified B Corporation dedicated to creating innovative snacks rooted in sustainability with an accessible price point for all, available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Central Market. For more information, visit www.pipsnacks.com or follow on social at @Pipsnacks.

