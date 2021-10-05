Chubb Appoints Peter Tucker National Distribution Leader Within North America Field Operations; Amy Feller to Assume Responsibility for New York Region

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb appointed Peter Tucker to a newly created position within its North America Field Operations, as Executive Vice President, National Distribution. In this capacity, he will be responsible for aligning Chubb's enterprise-wide engagement with key brokerage and agency partners that are consolidating from traditionally independent companies into national or global brands.

Peter Tucker, North America Field Operations, Executive Vice President, National Distribution Leader

"Our distribution partners continue to evolve both in terms of ownership and from the impact of technology," said Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President, North America Field Operations. "Peter's track record in ensuring excellence, coupled with his understanding of the key issues our partners face as a result of consolidation, positions him well to help create better efficiencies for them, while maximizing the benefits for our current and prospective policyholders."

Mr. Tucker will report to Mr. Maleno and remain based in New York. In addition to his new responsibilities, he will continue supporting various industry and product groups, such as Entertainment, Marine, and Terrorism, by providing insights into best practices around client support and product research and development.

Amy Feller succeeds Mr. Tucker as Regional Executive Officer for the New York Region, Chubb's largest region in North America. She will report to Mr. Maleno and be based in New York City. As part of her responsibilities, Ms. Feller will oversee the execution of the underwriting and sales strategies of the North American business units, staff management, production, profit and loss, and distribution management for the region.

Mr. Tucker has close to four decades of industry experience. He joined Chubb in 1983 in property and marine underwriting, and throughout his tenure with the company, has held a significant number of leadership positions in underwriting, branch management, regional management, and European and U.S. Marketing.

Ms. Feller has more than three decades of industry experience. Since 2017, she served as New York City Branch Manager and Regional Chief Operating Officer. She began her career at Chubb in 1987 as a personal lines underwriter and later moved into commercial lines, where she held numerous positions of increasing responsibility within Chubb underwriting and field leadership. Ms. Feller received her Master of Business Administration degree from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from SUNY Albany.

Amy Feller, Regional Executive Officer for the New York Region

