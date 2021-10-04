Steward Health Care Recognized by the American College of Cardiology in the "Best Hospitals" Issue of U.S. News & World Report

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Health Care has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology in the "Best Hospitals" issue of U.S. News & World Report as one of the top health systems in the U.S. for providing top quality care to heart patients in 2021. Steward is one of only 87 health systems nationwide to be included.

The U.S. News & World Report issue recognizes Steward's commitment to drive preeminent hospital care for heart patients. Through participation in the ACC's National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or Accreditation programs, Steward informs a robust quality improvement processes using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart patients.

ACC's NCDR is cardiology's most established, comprehensive registry offering, consisting of eight hospital–based registries and two outpatient registries. Participants are committed to ensuring evidence–based cardiovascular care, improving patient outcomes, and lowering health care costs. ACC Accreditation Services provides hospitals with practical resources and support to minimize gaps in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Facilities achieving an ACC accreditation are committed to establishing a method for sustainable quality improvement.

"As an ACC quality programs participant, Steward Health Care has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with cardiovascular disease," said ACC President Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, FACC. "Steward has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations. The ACC is proud to include Steward among the Best Hospitals of 2021."

"Providing the highest quality cardiovascular care to our patients has always been our top priority, guiding everything we do," said Dr. Joseph Carrozza, Vice President of the Steward Cardiovascular Network, and Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston. "It's an honor to receive this recognition by the ACC and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation forward to improve care for all heart patients."

In addition to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, several Steward hospitals in the Boston region were recognized, including Holy Family Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, and Saint Anne's Hospital.

"We are proud of the physicians and clinical teams across our network who have provided the highest quality cardiovascular care amid the challenges of responding to the pandemic," said Harrison Bane, Steward North Regional President. "This important honor demonstrates the value of Steward's physician-led, patient-centered care to drive the highest-quality outcomes for our local communities."

About Steward Health Care

Steward Health Care's physician-led business model was built to unlock access to the highest-quality care at a sustainable cost, committed to providing personalized, ongoing medical services that positively impact patients' physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

Founded in 2010, Steward Health Care is the largest physician-led health care network with more than 5,500 providers and 43,000 health care professionals caring for 12.3 million patients a year through its global network of hospitals, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health services.

Based in Dallas, Steward currently operates 44 hospitals around the world, including 34 across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah, as well as five internationally within Malta and Colombia.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world–renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

